Jon Pardi unwraps first-ever Christmas album & announces festive shows in New York and Nashville

Brace yourselves for a country-filled Christmas as multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi unveils his inaugural holiday album ‘Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi’ which is set to drop on October 27. Not stopping there, Pardi has a special treat for his fans with a headline holiday extravaganza at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 16.

The 12-track yuletide album, produced by Pardi himself alongside Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, is already up for pre-add/pre-save, promising a mix of traditional tunes and Pardi’s signature country charm. This festive release coincides with a significant milestone in Pardi’s career, as he’s poised to become the first California native inducted into the revered Grand Ole Opry during the same week.

Tickets for ‘A Very Merry Christmas With Jon Pardi’ at Beacon Theatre will be available for purchase starting on October 3, through Citi Presale and Pardi Animals Fan Club. General on-sale kicks off on October 6 at 10 AM via LiveNation.com or JonPardi.com, so mark your calendars for a holiday event you won’t want to miss.

But the festive fun doesn’t stop there. Pardi is set to usher in the holiday spirit at Nashville’s beloved Opry Country Christmas shows on November 26. Returning to the Grand Ole Opry House for the third consecutive year, this performance marks Pardi’s inaugural appearance as an Opry member, making it an unforgettable event for both the artist and his fans.

Make sure to secure your tickets for the December 16 holiday show at Beacon Theatre and the Opry Country Christmas festivities. It’s going to be a country Christmas to remember!