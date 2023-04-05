Get to know Tayler Holder – the most famous Country musician on TikTok

Not only did country artist Tayler Holder make an exciting debut appearance at the CMT Awards he also has accomplished being the most followed country music artist with over 30 million followers with Tik Tok and his other social platforms. Other comparisons include Morgan Wallen at 5.2 million; Shania Twain at 2.1 million and Carrie Underwood at 12.4 million.

Holder walked the aqua carpet at his first CMT awards and stated, “It was an exhilarating time for me to see all the artists that I have looked up to and admired. I had such fun walking the carpet and connecting with the industry that I have built a relationship with, and it was very special for me to take my biggest supporter – my mother to such a lifelong memory! I am so thankful to CMT for supporting me the way they have, and it makes me want to work harder to create music and perform better and better!”





Holder who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has also brought his 30 million plus fanbase on TikTok and other socials along for the ride into his country music journey as he holds the top number of following on the digital platform. Holder, fresh in the industry has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. “I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and Industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”



Speaking of accolades People Magazine boasts, “Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar.” People premiered a stripped-down version of Holder’s current single “Marry You” which is holding strong at 400K and climbing at Spotify.



Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has over 20 million followers. However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music and making that his first priority as he gets ready to release a brand new single that touches close to home as he experiences the various phases of love with a girl that ends up breaking his heart in the end.



Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content.

Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series ‘Dirt’ where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler’s first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. After collaborating with members for years, Tayler joined the Hype House for a short period in 2020. Today Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing a majority of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter.

