‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2023 episode 2 preview

The fourth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins began last Tuesday on Channel 4. A group of 16 celebrities began their attempts to pass SAS selection in the Vietnamese jungle.

In episode 1, the theme was Fear. The episode opened up as the new roster of celebs arrived in Vietnam by bus. Each was hooded and wearing ear defenders. In the pouring rain, they were processed by the Directing Staff (DS) before being pushed into a lake and made to swim ashore.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

They were then given a beasting before being told to sprint to their barracks. On the parade square the DS gave them a briefing about the course. Each celeb was hosed down then given a number and bergen. Number 4, Michelle Heaton was the first to be punished for smirking and made to hold her bergen above her head. The celebs were then made to strip off and change into their gear before gaining access to their accommodation.

While the celebs got themselves settled, the DS held a quick meeting to discuss first impressions. The first challenge was the trainasium which would test the celebs fear of heights. The celebs had to traverse two parallel bars which were 50 feet above ground. During the challenge they would also have to perform certain actions such as touching their toes.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Number 2, James Argent struggled and was chastised for going too slow and constantly grabbing the rope. He eventually fell off and failed the task. Number 11, Danielle Lloyd found the task really tough but successfully made it to the other side. Most of the other celebs failed before it was the turn of Number 1, Matt Hancock. He started well but went too fast and somersaulted off the bars.

Back at base the rain continued and everything was flooded. The DS held a meeting to discuss the celebs attempts at the trainasium task and found themselves disappointed. They decided to bring Matt in for questioning and he explained he wasn’t doing as well as he’d hoped. He said he was there to push himself and spoke of his time as Health Secretary during the Covid pandemic. Foxy and Chris gave him a proper grilling about his time in the role and told him not to take things personal during his time on the course.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The second challenge for the celebs was milling. A test of extreme violence where they would be put into pairs and tasked with punching each other until told to stop. Number 5, Jermaine Pennant was picked to go up against Number 1, Matt. Jermaine took an early lead with some good shots but Matt had a decent attempt at fighting back. Jermaine was chosen as the winner.

Number 12, Gareth Thomas took on Number 14 Siva Kaneswaran. Gareth started strong but began to tire quickly. Siva fought back but Gareth was victorious. Number 2, James took on Number 6, Perri Shakes-Drayton. She took on the task but James was reluctant to fight back against a woman and lost the bout.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Back at base, the DS brought the celebs out on parade. Number 2, James wasn’t wearing his belt correctly so the other celebs were punished with burpees. James was then told off for fidgeting and was made to watch the celebs do press-ups.

James was then brought in for questioning where he explained his reasons for joining the course. He spoke of his battles with his weight and how he had managed to nearly halve his weight from 27 stone. The DS were unhappy with his attitude during the tasks and gave him a talking to.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

In episode 2, the celebs face a punishing search operation through a series of rooms filled with CS gas. Can they work together to locate and escape before being overcome by the brutal effects of the contaminated air?

The celebs’ mindset is also tested under pressure during a rescue mission when they’re tasked with extracting two of their fellow recruits who’ve been taken hostage.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 continues at 9:00pm 1st October, 2023 on Channel 4. Preview the second episode with our gallery below: