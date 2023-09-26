Mason Ramsey announces his new EP ‘Falls into Place’

Golconda’s own Mason Ramsey, the now 16-year-old sensation, has just unveiled his highly-anticipated ‘Falls Into Place’ EP through Atlantic Records. Set for release on October 20, you can pre-save/pre-add the EP here.

After a few years spent settling back into his hometown of Golconda, Mason Ramsey has taken the time to embrace life’s big moments—getting his first job, attending prom, and even remodeling his truck. During this period of reflection, he also dedicated himself to honing his guitar skills, perfecting his songwriting, and finding his true voice in his music.

“My fans have never forgotten about me, and this EP is for them,” Ramsey shares. “The support I’ve felt since the beginning has changed my life, and I’m so excited to connect with everyone back out on the road with these new songs. It really feels like things are beginning to fall into place just how they should be. Buckle up everybody, there’s so much more to come!”

Parade is already touting Ramsey’s EP, noting that “Mason Ramsey is gearing up to make the internet go crazy—again.” This EP marks his first new studio collection since 2019, heralding a new era for the breakout singer-songwriter. People magazine has praised his growth, stating that he has “sharpened his chops and returned with a deeper voice and some deeper lyrics.” Early releases from the EP, such as the heartfelt hometown ballad ‘Reasons To Come Home,’ the up-tempo romantic track ‘She Got It Outta Me,’ and the optimistic honky-tonk rocker ‘Next Right Thing,’ showcase Ramsey’s personal growth while maintaining his signature pure-country charm. Billboard notes that he’s now “older and more reflective” as he takes on the role of a co-writer on all but one track.

Mason Ramsey’s ‘Falls Into Place’ EP Track List:

“Next Right Thing” (Mason Ramsey, Kendall Goodman, Brandon Day) “Falls Into Place” (Mason Ramsey, Lauren McLamb, Jenna Paulette) “All I Wanna Be” (Mason Ramsey, Taylor Phillips, Ben Stennis) “She Got It Outta Me” (Tofer Brown, Griffen Palmer, Liz Rose, Geoff Warburton) “Reasons To Come Home” (Mason Ramsey, Jeff Middleton, Rob Pennington)

Produced by Aaron Eshuis ** Produced by Brandon Day

To celebrate his new music, Ramsey is hosting three special events. His album release show is scheduled for October 20 at Mercury Lounge in New York, NY. Tickets are available here. He’s also making a highly-anticipated return to the Grand Ole Opry on October 28. Find the full lineup and tickets here. Additionally, Ramsey is causing a stir among teenagers nationwide with the “The Next Right Thing is Homecoming with Mason Ramsey” contest. Fans have until September 29 to enter for a chance to have him as their date to homecoming and perform at their school. You can enter the contest here.

Mason Ramsey has made quite a mark on the country music scene since becoming the youngest major label country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades at the age of 11. He’s delivered two acclaimed EPs, earned a GOLD-certified single, headlined two tours, supported a Las Vegas residency, and has garnered over 300 MILLION global streams since 2018.