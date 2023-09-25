Lauren & Rachel Finch – ‘Finch Bakery: Disco Bakes & Party Cakes’ review

Twin sisters Lauren and Rachel Finch are the founders of Finch Bakery. Based in the North West, the sisters have amassed an impressive following on social media and are well-known for their indulgent sweet treats. In 2021 the duo released their first book ‘Finch Bakery’, which contained over 80 recipes and became a best-seller. Two years on from that, and in the run-up to the festive season, Lauren and Rachel are back with their second book ‘Finch Bakery: Disco Bakes and Party Cakes’.

This new book features over 75 recipes with a focus on bakes that are going to wow for special occasions. Fans who follow the sisters on social media will know what they’re in for, and across five expansive sections there are a wealth of mouth-watering recipes. If you’re new to Finch Bakery, then I should explain upfront and that Lauren and Rachel’s recipes are the epitome of indulgence. They combine plenty of different flavours, and share a plethora of techniques, to help you transform your baking skills and impress your family and friends.

The first section of the book is ‘Deep Pan Cookies, Cookie Pies & Cookie Bars’. It’s safe to say these aren’t your basic cookie recipes. Forget those one-bite-and-their-gone shop-bought cookies; these recipes aim to give you maximum satisfaction and they certainly don’t disappoint. The deep pan cookies in particular are a highlight of this chapter and they include flavours such as Jammy Dodger, Cherry Bakewell and Millionaire’s (a spin on Millionaire’s Shortbread). For these cookies you need crumpet rings so they hold their shape and once they’re baked, they are a real naughty treat to scoff.

‘Celebration Cakes’ is a chapter that captures the essence of the Finch Bakery social media pages. Lauren and Rachel regularly share impressive cake designs that they’ve made for customers and they’re not helping their followers to bake up something truly spectacular too. One thing you can never accuse the Finch sisters of being is boring and the recipes here are truly unique. From the ‘Caramel Latte Cake’ through to a Malteser Christmas Pudding (it really shouldn’t work, but it absolute does), the sisters inject their endless creativity and deliver recipes that are going to challenge you but are worth the effort.

If cakes aren’t your thing then the ‘Puddings & Desserts’ section may be appealing. From ‘Biscoff Apple Crumble’ through to ‘Salted Caramel Ganache Pots’, there are a series of recipes here designed for individual desserts rather than one huge cake. ‘Tray Bakes & Loaf Cakes’ is similar, aiming for smaller bakes that you can share but that aren’t quite as labour-intensive as the bakes in the first two sections. The Finch sisters have a reputation for their absolutely filthy blondies and brownies, and this section is where you’ll find recipes such as ‘Cornflake Blondies’ and ‘S’mores Brownies’. I particularly recommend trying the ‘Churro Blopndies with Dulce De Leche Dipping Sauce’. My mouth is salivating just typing those words.

The final recipe section is ‘Party Treats & Sweets’ and there are some really interesting recipes here. If you love Nutella you’re going to want to try the ‘Giant Hazelnut Nutella Ball’, which is pretty epic to be honest, and there’s an innovative ‘Buttercream Grazing Board’, designed for those with a very sweet tooth. ‘Crème Brûlée Cookies’ have been all over social media and you know that the Finch Bakery recipe is going to be your ultimate go-to. There are also ideas for freakshakes in this section and some no-bake recipes too.

Finch Bakery: Disco Bakes and Party Cakes’ builds on the sisters’ first book and it delivers a truly stunning collection of recipes. Whether you’re a novice baker or someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, I can guarantee you that these recipes will be challenging but ultimately very rewarding. If you need to brush up on techniques, the sisters have you covered and provide information that will help you master core baking skills. If colour and extravagance is how you like to bake, then this book is the only one you need to add to your collection.

Publisher: DK Release date: 3rd August 2023

