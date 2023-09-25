Dalton Dover unveils his latest musical journey with 8 track project ‘Never Giving Up On That’

Dalton Dover’s much-anticipated eight-song collection, ‘Never Giving Up On That,’ is now available through Mercury Records/UMG Nashville / Snakefarm UK. This release features two brand-new tracks, including the soul-stirring “Dirt Roads and Jesus” and a captivating rendition of Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You.’

Dalton Dover, the rising star in the country music scene, is celebrating a thrilling chapter in his life by sharing it with his devoted fans. “This has been such an exciting time in my life, and it means so much to be able to share it with all of you,” reflects Dover. “So many milestones and memories have been made with these songs, and what better way to celebrate that than putting them all together and adding some new ones. We can’t wait to bring more new music to you soon.”

Alongside the enchanting rendition of ‘If I Ain’t Got You,’ a staple and fan-favorite in his live performances, ‘Dirt Roads and Jesus’ takes center stage as a poignant ballad. Written by Dover in collaboration with his producer Matt McVaney and Alex Maxwell, this song beautifully expresses his connection to spirituality. Dover debuted the song during his first-ever performance at the Grand Ole Opry, where he shared his personal journey through tough times and how his faith guided him to brighter days.

This latest release follows the electrifying ‘Night To Go,’ which received high praise from MusicRow. Dover was lauded for his versatility as an artist, with the publication describing him as “a masterful country balladeer, a story-song teller, a heartache prince, and a heart-tugging sentimentalist.” The publication also asserted that Dover can “spit out a country rocker with the best of ’em.” It’s no surprise that the song has been hailed as “more proof that stardom should knock on his door.”

Dover’s first official single, ‘Giving Up On That,’ made an impressive debut as the most-added song at Country radio and continues to climb the charts. Fans can look forward to the official music video, filmed near Dover’s hometown in Rome, Georgia, premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 27, on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com, and Paramount’s Times Square Billboard.

This year marked Dover’s international debut at C2C: Country to Country Festival’s CMA Songwriters Series, followed by joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour. He also graced the stages of CMA Fest, including the Nissan Stadium Platform Stage, and performed at Luke Combs’ Whiskey Jam Bootleggers Tailgate Party at Gillette Stadium in July. In addition to his solo ventures, Dover has shared the stage with notable artists such as Tyler Hubbard, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, and Priscilla Block, while also making appearances at various festivals. For more information and tickets, visit DaltonDoverOfficial.com.

‘Never Giving Up On That’ – Track-list

Giving Up On That (Dalton Dover, Adam Craig, Josh Pierce)

You Got A Small Town (Adam Craig, Jamie Paulin, John Pierce)

Damn Good Life (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Jackson Free)

Baby I Am (Jason Gantt, Dan Isbell, Nate Smith)

Night To Go (Cole Taylor, Trea Landon, Shane Minor, Michael Carter)

Hear About A Girl (Adam Craig, Michael Carter, Jim McCormick)

If I Ain’t Got You (Alicia Keys)

Dirt Roads and Jesus (Dalton Dover, Alex Maxwell, Matt McVaney)

Discover the magic of “Never Giving Up On That” and immerse yourself in Dalton Dover’s musical journey.