Take That announce 2024 tour and new album ‘This Life’

Take That – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – are back with new music and details of a 2024 UK and Ireland tour.
The band will release new studio album ‘This Life’ on 24th November 2023, with new single ‘Windows’ available from today. You can listen to the track below:
‘This Life On Tour’ will see the trio play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland. They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.
Fans who pre-order new album ‘This Life’ from the official store here before 10:00 on 26th September will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 27th September at 9.30am. Tickets will go on general Friday 29th September at 9.30am from here.
“It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new” commented the band. ‘We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”
The full list of dates for the 2024 tour is:
Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena
Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena
Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena
Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena
Thursday 25 April London The O2
Friday 26 April London The O2
Saturday 27 April London The O2
Tuesday 30 April London The O2
Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live
Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live
Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live
Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live
Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium
Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium
Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK
Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium
Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium
Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
Buy tour tickets from 29th September at 9.30am
www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.takethat.com
Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees
Tickets for Ireland from €78.25 including booking fee & venue facility fee