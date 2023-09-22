Take That announce 2024 tour and new album ‘This Life’

Take That – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – are back with new music and details of a 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

The band will release new studio album ‘This Life’ on 24th November 2023, with new single ‘Windows’ available from today. You can listen to the track below:

‘This Life On Tour’ will see the trio play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland. They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

Fans who pre-order new album ‘This Life’ from the official store here before 10:00 on 26th September will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 27th September at 9.30am. Tickets will go on general Friday 29th September at 9.30am from here.

“It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new” commented the band. ‘We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”

The full list of dates for the 2024 tour is:

Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 25 April London The O2

Friday 26 April London The O2

Saturday 27 April London The O2

Tuesday 30 April London The O2

Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Buy tour tickets from 29th September at 9.30am

www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.takethat.com

Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees

Tickets for Ireland from €78.25 including booking fee & venue facility fee