HomeMusicTake That announce 2024 tour and new album 'This Life'
Take That
Credit: Universal Music

Take That announce 2024 tour and new album ‘This Life’

Music
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Take That – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – are back with new music and details of a 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

The band will release new studio album ‘This Life’ on 24th November 2023, with new single ‘Windows’ available from today. You can listen to the track below:

‘This Life On Tour’ will see the trio play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland. They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs. 

Fans who pre-order new album ‘This Life’ from the official store here before 10:00 on 26th September will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 27th September at 9.30am. Tickets will go on general Friday 29th September at 9.30am from here.

“It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new” commented the band. ‘We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives.  We’re excited for this new chapter!”

The full list of dates for the 2024 tour is:

Saturday 13 April                  Sheffield Utilita Arena
Sunday 14 April                    Sheffield Utilita Arena
Friday 19 April                      Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday 20 April                  Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 22 April                   Dublin 3Arena
Tuesday 23 April                   Dublin 3Arena
Thursday 25 April                 London The O2
Friday 26 April                      London The O2
Saturday 27 April                  London The O2
Tuesday 30 April                   London The O2
Friday 03 May                       Glasgow OVO Hydro
Saturday 04 May                  Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sunday 05 May                     Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tuesday 07 May                   Manchester Co-op Live
Wednesday 08 May             Manchester Co-op Live
Friday 10 May                       Manchester Co-op Live
Saturday 11 May                  Manchester Co-op Live
Tuesday 14 May                   Birmingham Utilita Arena
Wednesday 15 May             Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 17 May                       Birmingham Utilita Arena
Saturday 18 May                  Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 24 May                       Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium
Sunday 26 May                     Nottingham The City Ground Stadium
Tuesday 28 May                   Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
Thursday 30 May                  Milton Keynes Stadium MK
Saturday 01 June                  Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Tuesday 04 June                   Plymouth Home Park Stadium
Thursday 06 June                  Swansea Swansea.com Stadium
Saturday 08 June                  Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Buy tour tickets from 29th September at 9.30am
www.gigsandtours.comwww.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.takethat.com

Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees
Tickets for Ireland from €78.25 including booking fee & venue facility fee

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
Kylie – ‘Tension’ album review

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy