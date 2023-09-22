Warner Music Nashville welcomes singer-songwriter Matt Schuster to the family as he drops ‘Tell Me Tennessee’

In an electrifying announcement at the rebranded Warner On Deck event this week, Warner Music Nashville proudly extends a warm welcome to singer-songwriter Matt Schuster, who joins their esteemed label family. Hailing from Charleston, Illinois, Schuster made the pivotal decision to relocate to Nashville in late 2022, and his journey has already been nothing short of remarkable, amassing a staggering 130 million global streams. The anticipation is palpable as he unveils his major-label debut track ‘Tell Me Tennessee’

“Matt’s distinctive sound immediately captured our attention,” stated Ben Kline, co-chair, and co-president of Warner Music Nashville. “Combine that with his prowess as a songwriter and the passionate response he elicits from fans, and you have a truly extraordinary artist we’re thrilled to collaborate with.”

Cris Lacy, co-chair, and co-president of Warner Music Nashville, added, “Matt’s voice possesses a quality and range that can halt anyone in their tracks. There’s an instant sensation that you’re hearing something tangible in a way you’ve never experienced before.”

Schuster’s journey as a musician has been marked by independent releases over the past two years, with an impressive four of his tracks securing spots in Spotify’s Country Global chart’s Top 200. Beyond his artistry, he is already leaving an indelible mark in the publishing realm, notably landing a placement on Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Religiously. The Album.’ with the track ‘Chase Her.’ In a recent interview with American Songwriter, Schuster expressed his passion for songwriting, saying, “I love writing just as much as being an artist. I’m passionate about songwriting and think it’s really cool that I get to hear an artist like Bailey bring new life to a song that I’ve written.”

Notably, Schuster has been named as one of The Nashville Briefing’s ‘Artists To Watch,’ drawing inspiration from the likes of Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, HARDY, and his icon, Keith Urban. His audacious and effortlessly soulful sound offers a dynamic vision of new-school Country rock.

Schuster’s journey is set to take him on tour with some of the industry’s leading acts this year, including Ashley Cooke’s ‘Shot in the Dark Tour,’ Dylan Scott’s ‘This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour,’ and Kameron Marlowe’s ‘I Can Lie Tour.’ His dedicated team comprises Extended Play Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, and William Morris Endeavor.