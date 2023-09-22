Wyatt Flores slays on earthy, organic new Country/Americana anthem ‘West of Tusla’

Signed to Island Records this summer, Wyatt Flores has built up a grassroots fanbase across social media and has already amassed over 130 million global streams. He made his move from Stillwater, Oklahoma to Nashville in 2022 and is already on a headlining tour across the country with over half the shows already selling out. ‘West of Tusla’ is his new song, released today.

Flores’ unique blend of country, rock, Americana, and bluegrass weaves together fans from so many genres and you only have to listen to ‘West of Tulsa’ to see why. There’s an earthy, organic feel to the song that captures a cultural zeitgeist running rampant across artists like Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin and 49 Winchester right now. As the song barrels along you’ll hear snippets of bands like the Wallflowers and Counting Crows but you’ll also hear legends like Tom Petty in there too

Wyatt Flores was raised on the outskirts of a small Oklahoma college town with a rich music history spanning from the likes of Garth Brooks, All American Rejects, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Colour Music and The Great Divide. There’s something unique about growing up in a town riddled with musical giants.

Embracing this musical energy, and further inspired by stories from his father’s stint as a seasoned drummer in the Red Dirt music scene, Wyatt wrote and released his debut acoustic single ‘Travelin’ Kid’ in the Spring of 2021. In the summer of 2022, Wyatt left Stillwater, OK and moved to Nashville, TN to pursue his career full-time. He released fan-favorite ‘Losing Sleep’ in February of 2022, as well as a series of stand-alone singles in the second half of the year, each showcasing new facets of the stories and sounds Flores creates. Wyatt is in the process of recording his first full album, planned for a Fall 2023 release.