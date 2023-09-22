GRAMMY award-winning artist Kimberly Perry unveils new single ‘Fool’s Gold’ & announces ‘Superbloom’ project

Singer-songwriter Kimberly Perry, known for her GRAMMY Award-winning talent, is back in the music scene with her latest single, “Fool’s Gold.” Released via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records. Alongside the exciting single release, Perry has a big announcement for her fans. She’s introducing ‘Superbloom,’ an extended version of her highly acclaimed ‘Bloom’ project, set to drop on October 27. You can pre-save “Superbloom” here.

‘Fool’s Gold’ is an upbeat cautionary tale that combines Perry’s signature sage lyricism and powerful vocals. In the song, she smoothly advises, “Be careful what you’re hitching up your wagon to, your wheels might end up spinning out from under you.”

Perry shared her personal inspiration behind the new song, saying, “Fool’s Gold is about my experience out West, pursuing pop music, and chasing a so-called golden carrot. While I needed that season and that adventure to discover more about who I am, all of it ultimately led me back home to Tennessee, to Johnny, and to Country music. Thank God for the dead ends; it’s where we get to spin around and start making our way to our truest selves.”

This captivating single marks Perry’s first release since June’s ‘Bloom’ EP, which served as her debut as a solo country artist. The EP garnered praise from ourselves alongside other industry giants like Billboard, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, CMT, and many more. Among its tracks was the introspective ‘If I Die Young Pt. 2,’ where Perry reflected on her growth throughout her career.

Earlier this year, Perry made headlines by signing with RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records as a solo country artist, along with a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Songs & Daughters Publishing. She also made her solo artist debut at Nashville’s prestigious Grand Ole Opry and lit up the stages at this year’s CMA Fest.

But that’s not all Kimberly Perry is sharing with her fans. Earlier this month, she joyfully announced the birth of her son, Whit Costello. Perry’s pregnancy journey played a pivotal role in the creation of her music as a solo artist, inspiring her to share invaluable life lessons with her listeners throughout “Bloom” and its soon-to-be-released companion, ‘Superbloom.’

Kimberly Perry’s return to the music scene promises an exciting journey filled with powerful lyrics, soulful vocals, and a personal touch that resonates with fans old and new.