Carrie Underwood – ‘Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe Edition’ album review

Six new tracks have been added to Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones album of 2022, just in time for the gift-buying season.

New single ‘Out Of That Truck’ features Underwood’s statement big vocals to a mid-tempo beat. It’s the strongest additional track on the deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones. But even with the new songs added in, the album still doesn’t quite reach the dizzying heights of her Blown Away (2012) or Storyteller (2015) albums.

‘Give Her That’ is a ballad about those things from a broken down relationship that you get to keep, both physical and emotional, which the new person won’t have the luxury of.

The ‘Drunk and Hungover’ title promises to be a good one, but proves to be another ballad. Can’t be present with your current love, when you’re hung up on your last love although I keep imagining this as a revenge song with big vocals. ‘Damage’, meanwhile, is a moody, mid-tempo song that builds to a bigger chorus that does contain some vocal power and some good electric guitar.

A live version of ‘She Don’t Know’ teases us, especially if you’ve been fortunate enough to see Underwood live – shows are her strength. ‘Poor Everybody Else’ is still the strongest track on the whole album, and it would have been interesting to hear a live version of this track.

There is no doubt the Oklahoma native and season 4 American Idol winner 2005 works hard or is super talented – especially when her vocals ring live around an arena or stadium. She wields incredible physical as well as vocal power, whether she’s on her own or joining Guns ‘n’ Roses on stage, and it would be good to hear some more powerhouse tracks from the studio that really capture her live essence.

Denim & Rhinestones was originally released on 10th June 2022, which we reviewed for EF Country. The album reached 10 on the US charts; number 2 on US Country. Underwood is currently on a year-long Las Vegas residency.

The point to the deluxe edition of this album seems to be to encourage global album sales in the run up to Christmas.

Track List: 1. Denim & Rhinestones 2. Velvet Heartbreak 3. Ghost Story 4. Hate My Heart 5. Burn 6. Crazy Angels 7. Faster 8. Pink Champagne 9. Wanted Woman 10. Poor Everybody Else 11. She Don’t Know 12. Garden 13. Out Of That Truck 14. Give Her That 15. Drunk and Hungover 16. Damage 17. Take Me Out 18. She Don’t Know (Live from the Denim & Rhinestones Tour) Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville Release Date: 22nd September Buy Denim & Rhinestones Deluxe Edition now.

