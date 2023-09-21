Southall – ‘Southall’ self titled album review

Oklahoma is no stranger to producing musical talents, and Southall is yet another gem in the state’s musical crown. Led by founding member Read Southall himself, this six-piece ensemble is a force to be reckoned with. Alongside Southall, the band features Reid Barber, Jeremee Knipp, Braxton Curliss, John Tyler Perry, and Ryan Wellman, all of whom bring their unique musical prowess to the table. You may have caught them out on the road with Blackberry Smoke earlier in the year or heard their terrific collaboration ‘Oklahoma’ on Chase Rice’s last album?

Read Southall’s musical journey is a testament to the diversity of influences that have shaped his distinctive sound. From the roots of Country to the electrifying energy of Rock and the raw power of Metal, Southall has seamlessly blended these elements to craft a sound that is entirely his own. What sets this band apart is their unwavering commitment to crafting meaningful lyrics that resonate with listeners on a profound level. Their songs delve into every facet of life, delivering a Rock and Roll experience that’s both musically exhilarating and emotionally resonant.

Album opener ‘The Score’ starts off proceedings in quite a twangy, southern way with a song slightly reminiscent of legendary rock bands like The Georgia Satellites and Tesla. Southall’s vocals are front & centre here on this tale of leaving town ‘before the truth comes crawling back to get a hold of me.’ Southern harmonies abound and a lovely twangy guitar vibe lulls you in to thinking you know what the rest of the album will deliver………..but it doesn’t!

That surprise comes soon after ‘The Score’ with ‘When You’re Around’, which is an energetic, guitar driven rocker with a kind of Irish meets Appalachian cadence and a frenetic chorus that sits somewhere between a Tom Petty classic and Chumbawamba’s iconic 1997 hit ‘Tubthumping.’ ‘All I Have’, meanwhile, opens with a punky guitar riff before it settles into something akin to REM jamming with The Gin Blossoms on an infectious Pop-leaning Americana rock song that has a lot going on beneath the surface. The biggest left turn on the album probably comes in the shape of ‘By Surprise’ which invokes the ghosts of bands like Weezer and Sum 41 with its 90s Pop Punk feels on a tale of the search for love and happiness that makes you want to throw your hands in the air and sing along like a loon.

Southall also veer into darker, heavier territory on tracks like ‘Out Alive’ and ‘Spit it Out.’ The former is a swampy, almost Black Sabbath-esque aggressive number that is augmented by a searing, discordant guitar solo straight out of the classic metal era of the 80s. Listen closely to Southall’s vocals on the chorus and you may even hear a hint of iconic Motorhead frontman Lemmy at play, too! ‘Spit it Out’, meanwhile, is a slow, funky song with a hint of New Orleans voodoo to it as it builds to its hypnotic chorus about infidelity, lies and deception. ‘I gave you everything you ever wanted,’ Southall sings, ‘and you tore it all down,’ before another Bluesy, southern tinged guitar solo elevates the song up anther level.

The Blues is another weapon in this band’s armoury that they aren’t afraid to deploy. Check out ‘One Day at a Time,’ which feels like it was born at the crossroads where Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil. Think Clapton, Canadian bluesman Jeff Healey and maybe even a hint of Stapleton for your touchstones here.

Elsewhere Southall work hard to deliver some good, old fashioned southern swagger and Rolling Stones-esque bravado. ‘Scared Money’ sounds like Kid Rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd duelling with ACDC as the band urge you to live life on your own terms. ‘Til It’s Done’ evokes thoughts of the Rolling Stones jamming with ZZ Top and the swampy jam session that plays the song out in its final third will be a live treat for the fans and band alike whilst ‘Ain’t Ever Gona Change’ is slightly more restrained and acoustic in shape and form but still carries with it a kind of Black Crowes-esque southern vibe and a kind of weed filled haze of defiance and resilience.

Listening to the Read Southall Band is like taking a journey through the musical eras. Their music is imbued with the soul of the ’70s, the storytelling spirit of Country, and the heart of Rock and Roll. It’s an experience that draws packed crowds, evoking the nostalgia of old-school Country while channeling the energy of early Grunge and even 90s Punk-Pop all at once.

For those seeking a musical journey that transcends boundaries and leaves an indelible mark, Southall is a name to remember. Their music is a testament to the power of genre-blurring creativity and meaningful storytelling, making them a must-listen for music enthusiasts everywhere. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to their soundscape, take a listen to this album and be prepared to be swept away by their unforgettable melodies and punky, Rock-imbued urgency.

Tracklist: 1. The Score 2. When You’re Around 3. Out Alive 4. By Surprise 5. One Day at a Time 6. Scared Money 7. All I Have 8. Spit it Out 9. Til It’s Done 10. Ain’t Ever Gona Change 11. Short and Sweet Record Label: Smoklahoma Records Release Date: 22nd September Buy ‘Southall’ now

