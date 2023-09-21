Dustin Lynch reflects on life’s crossroads and releases statement-making album ‘Killed The Cowboy’

In a thrilling showdown reminiscent of a high noon face-off, country sensation Dustin Lynch, known for his numerous multi-platinum hits, finds himself at a personal crossroads. At 38 years old and unattached, Lynch openly grapples with a pivotal question: should he embrace domesticity, settle down, and start a family, or continue crafting a life filled with extraordinary adventures that most people can only dream of?

Lynch boldly announces the release of his sixth studio album, ‘Killed The Cowboy,’ a statement-making project that delves deep into his introspections. Set to launch on September 29, 2023, this album marks a significant milestone for the charismatic man donning his iconic Resistol hat. To celebrate the release, Lynch’s image now graces Paramount’s prominent billboards in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, thanks to a partnership with CMT. Fans can pre-save/pre-add ‘Killed The Cowboy’ on Broken Bow Records by following this link.

Lynch candidly shares his inner dialogue: “When I’m off the road and working on my farm, I have a lot of inner dialogue. It’s a boxing match inside of me, between living in the moment and enjoying where I am, versus what’s the best version of me five, 10, or 20 years down the road. What do I want to be? What do I want life to look like? Who do I want to be around? ‘Killed The Cowboy’ is that back-and-forth. It’s me asking myself, ‘Am I okay? Or am I weird for not having found my person yet? And is she even out there?’ My hope is that this album finds someone who needs to hear it. I want ‘Killed The Cowboy’ to embrace the single people of the world and lift them up, to let them know that you don’t have to live a ‘normal’ life to still be happy in your own skin.”

Lynch’s questions are not just personal ponderings but resonate with single and newly single individuals everywhere. Through the 12 tracks on ‘Killed The Cowboy,’ with five bearing his songwriting credit, listeners will discover they are not alone. The album’s highlights, including the introspective ‘If I Stop Drinkin’,’ the haunting ballad ‘Blue Lights,’ and the yearning ‘Lone Star,’ offer solace. Yet, they’ll also find camaraderie through Lynch’s anthems, such as ‘Honky Tonk Heartbreaker,’ ‘George Strait Jr.,’ and the nostalgic dirt road rocker ‘Chevrolet,’ featuring his labelmate Jelly Roll.

Released on September 8, the title track pits the lone cowboy against a formidable adversary: “A girl like you.” With Zach Crowell’s moody production creating a smoky, midnight-country sound that is as robust as it is poignant, this song, penned by Jordan Reynolds, Devin Dawson, and Anderson East, captures a romantic duel where only one can emerge victorious.

Reflecting on the title track, Lynch remarks, “When I first heard ‘Killed The Cowboy,’ I was drawn to its haunting melody, and then I got to thinking about the lyric and realized, ‘Damn, I’m this guy right now in my life.’ Relationships can come in hot and heavy and then implode. But that heartbreak, in a weird way, also makes you feel alive, to have another person move you like that. You feel that roller coaster of emotion and passion, and that sparks me creatively as an artist.”

Dustin Lynch’s ‘Killed The Cowboy’ invites listeners to embark on a journey of self-discovery, love, and life’s complexities. It’s an album that promises to resonate with anyone navigating their own crossroads, offering a musical companion for those exploring the uncharted territories of their hearts and futures.