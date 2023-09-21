Cast members join Brenda Edwards for ‘Cinderella’ Pantomime at Churchill Theatre, Bromley

The Churchill Theatre Bromley has unveiled further casting details for the highly anticipated pantomime extravaganza, ‘Cinderella’, set to grace the stage from Saturday December 2nd 2023. Leading the star-studded cast is Brenda Edwards, the multi-talented ‘X-Factor’ semi-finalist and ‘Loose Women’ panelist. The beloved television personality will enchant audiences as The Fairy Godmother.

Joining Brenda Edwards in this festive family favourite are the hilarious duo John Kimmons, known for his ventriloquism and comedy, as Baron Hardup, and Steven Dalziel who takes on the role of Buttons.

Brenda Edwards rose to fame in 2005 as the last woman standing on ‘The X-Factor’. Since then she has conquered the world of musical theatre with acclaimed performances in ‘Chicago’, ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Carousel’ and ‘Hairspray’. Her recent spellbinding portrayal of the Killer Queen in ‘We Will Rock You’ at the London Coliseum received widespread acclaim, solidifying her status as a musical sensation.

John Kimmons embarked on his professional journey at the tender age of 15 as a children’s entertainer, eventually clinching the Children’s Entertainer World Championships at Blackpool Opera House in 2008. With an illustrious career as a comedy magician and ventriloquist, he has left audiences in stitches worldwide. John’s TV credits include ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’, ‘The Slammer’, ‘Dick and Dom’s Hoopla’, and the recent revival of ‘Crackerjack’!

Steven Dalziel, a versatile Scottish talent, currently takes the stage as the title character in ‘Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour’. His musical repertoire includes standout performances in ‘A Night at the Oscars’, ‘The MGM Story’, ‘News Revue’, ‘Grease’, ‘The Kissing Dance’, and ‘Seasons of Larson’.

Matt Powder, the General Manager at the Churchill Theatre, expressed his excitement, stating, “The Churchill Theatre is thrilled that the utterly magical ‘Cinderella’ will be taking over our stage this Christmas after our record-breaking panto last year! We’re looking forward to welcoming this hugely talented cast who are sure to put on a fabulous show, perfect for the whole family.”

‘Cinderella’, a production by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s largest pantomime producer and the driving force behind Churchill’s pantomimes since 2016, promises to whisk Bromley theatregoers on a magical journey this Yuletide. Audiences can expect to witness ‘Cinderella’s transformation from rags to riches, her clever triumph over her wicked stepsisters, and, with the assistance of her whimsical friend and a truly magical Fairy Godmother, her enchanting encounter with her Prince Charming.

Don't miss your chance to experience 'Cinderella', the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes. Secure your tickets to the Ball today and be part of this unforgettable Christmas extravaganza!