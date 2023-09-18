Rockers Crazy Lixx announces re-imagined album ‘Two Shots of Glory’ & drop ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot’ now

Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Swedish hard rock sensation Crazy Lixx’s latest album, ‘Two Shots of Glory,’ scheduled to hit the music scene in early 2024. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, the band has unveiled a reimagined classic from their catalog, ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (’23)’ available worldwide on all digital streaming platforms.

‘Two Shots of Glory’ serves as a celebration of Crazy Lixx’s remarkable 20+ year career in the music industry. The album promises reimagined versions of their iconic choruses, unforgettable hooks, electrifying guitar solos, and, of course, a few exciting surprises. While the full tracklist, release date, and pre-order details will be unveiled in the near future, fans can already anticipate a rock spectacle like no other.

Crazy Lixx is set to embark on a thrilling tour across Spain and Portugal this Fall, with additional dates planned for 2024, including a spot on the coveted Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024 departing from Miami, Florida. Here’s a glimpse of their current tour schedule: