Campbell / Jensen announce ‘Turtle Cottage’ a harmonious fusion of Americana, Country, Jazz & Rock ahead of a UK tour

In a harmonious blend of musical styles that spans the Americana, country, bluegrass, gypsy jazz, and rock genres, Ashley Campbell and Thor Jensen have come together to create Campbell / Jensen, an exciting new musical project. These two accomplished musicians bring a wealth of experience from their respective journeys in the music world, promising a captivating and diverse musical experience for their audience.

Ashley Campbell, an acclaimed solo artist, has journeyed across the globe, sharing her musical talents with audiences worldwide. From supporting legends like Kris Kristofferson and The Bellamy Brothers to performing in her father Glen Campbell’s band and even appearing in Rascal Flatts’ ‘Banjo’ music video, Ashley’s musical prowess knows no bounds.

Meanwhile, Thor Jensen’s musical journey has seen him tour with the likes of Hazmat Modine and Stephane Wrembel, as well as opening for Dr. Dog and Portugal. The Man during his time as a member of Quiet Life. His diverse musical background adds a unique layer to the Campbell / Jensen collaboration.Campbell / Jensen is all set to release their debut album, ‘Turtle Cottage,’ on November 3rd, courtesy of Vacancy Records. The album launch coincides with the release of its lead single, ‘P&P.’ This dynamic duo is eager to introduce their music to the world.

‘P&P’ serves as a compelling introduction to the musical connection shared by Ashley Campbell and Thor Jensen. In this pastoral folk track, their voices blend harmoniously, with Ashley’s pure vocals complementing Thor’s seasoned baritone. The song is a beautiful testament to their creative synergy.Ashley shares her thoughts on the single, saying, “It’s fitting that our first single is the first song that we wrote together. It embodies both the joy and fear that comes with new beginnings. Both beautiful and exciting; who knows where it may take us?”

‘Turtle Cottage’ is an album that exudes intimacy, inviting listeners to witness Campbell / Jensen’s exceptional songwriting. Alongside their vocals, their musicianship is intuitive and captivating. Whether it’s Thor’s virtuoso guitar work or Ashley switching seamlessly between banjo and guitar, the album offers an engaging and unhurried musical experience.Highlights on the album include the duo’s witty lyrics on ‘A Song By Vampires, For Vampires,’ Thor taking the lead on ‘Perfectly Alright,’ and the innovative use of banjos to create a wall of sound on ‘Exit Zero.’

Thor explains, “Writing these songs was an incredible experience, but recording them at Turtle Cottage provided a depth to the music, and allowed us to hear them with fresh ears which I only hope translates to the listener.” The roots of this musical collaboration trace back to Ashley’s childhood, where she developed a love for the gypsy jazz of Django Reinhardt—a passion inherited from her father. Years later, she decided to learn to play in that style and was introduced to Thor, who had just moved to Nashville. Their partnership, which began in September 2021, led to duo shows the following May, including a UK tour supporting ‘Wichita Lineman’ legend Jimmy Webb. Their synergy quickly produced a strong catalog of original songs.

In January 2023, Ashley and Thor booked Turtle Cottage, a serene retreat on Mahee Island near Comber in Northern Ireland. They set up an impromptu studio and crafted the album, which was subsequently named after the very building where their creative journey flourished.

Catch Campbell / Jensen live during their UK and Ireland headline tour, where their compelling performances come to life. Don’t miss the chance to experience their music first hand at the following dates:

November tour:

3rd – Edinburgh, The Voodoo Rooms

6th – London, St. Pancras Old Church

9th – Brighton, Mid-Sussex Music Hall

12th – Birmingham, Kitchen Garden Cafe

15th – Bangor, The Court House

16th – Bangor, The Court House

17th – Galway, Monroe’s Live

18th – Letterkenny, The RCC

19th – Clonakilty, De Barra’s

21st – Dublin, The Ruby Sessions

Campbell / Jensen’s musical journey promises to be a captivating one, blending diverse genres and musical expertise into a harmonious experience that’s not to be missed.