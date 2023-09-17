Watch: Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal kiss in new ‘Cassandro’ clip

With less than a week until ‘Cassandro’ arrives on Prime Video, a new clip has been released that features Latin superstar Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and Gael García Bernal.

In the clip, Bad Bunny and García Bernal lock lips for a fleeting kiss before one of them pulls away. You’ll have to watch the clip at the top of this article to find out which one of them breaks the kiss up.

‘Cassandro’ is about Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, who rises to international stardom after he creates the character “Cassandro,” the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life. Based on a true story. Directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams.

The film is directed by Roger Ross Williams and written by David Teague & Roger Ross Williams. It also stars Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo, with a special appearance from El Hijo del Santo.

‘Cassandro’ will be released on Prime Video on Friday 22nd September 2023.

