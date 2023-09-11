Video Premiere: Michele Stodart excels on the very dramatic ‘These Bones’ ahead of album & UK tour

Get ready for a musical journey like no other as the award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Michele Stodart, unveils her highly anticipated third album, “Invitation,” set to launch on September 15th via Keepsake Recordings. We are pleased to be able to bring you the video exclusive of new song ‘These Bones’ to whet your appetite today.

After a seven-year hiatus from her solo work, Michele returns with a collection of songs that are not just written and arranged by her but also produced with the magic touch of her long-standing collaborator, Dave Izumi Lynch.

Speaking on the release of the video, Michele said, ““I think as a songwriter there has to be an element lyrically for me that can evoke an image or a memory. The opening line of ‘These Bones’ begins with “In our double bed you lie alone at night”. It was really important for me to capture this visually in the video… so I went in search of a bed… which proved to be trickier than I thought! In the end I found one the very morning of the shoot – in the nick of time! I knew this was an integral part of the story and that it also had to be filmed at night… I couldn’t stop imagining this image of the bed shot from above with tall trees surrounding it… It represents all the wild abandoned freedom of nature and that connection to Mother Earth again – when given the chance to feel alive”

“Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen and Dr. John were all influences when recording ‘These Bones’, which was recorded at Echo Zoo Studios with my long time collaborator and co-producer, Dave Izumi Lynch. On the record CJ Jones (Drums) plays musically around his kit, adding a dustbin lid and a number of other percussive elements that we grabbed and tested out the sound on. The lead vocal is double tracked with a dry whispered vocal take capturing that direct almost haunting feeling of someone speaking in your ear. Nick Pini (Double Bass) adds to the heavy, earthy resonance throughout and Andy Bruce (piano) explores the inner workings of the grand piano quite literally like a mad scientist scrapping and pounding at the strings, hammers and framework.”

Recorded at the renowned Echo Zoo Studios, ‘Invitation’ showcases Michele’s exceptional talent as she takes on vocals, guitars, bass, and percussion. But that’s not all – the album also features guest appearances from her brother and fellow member of The Magic Numbers, Romeo Stodart (piano), Andy Bruce (piano), Alice Phelps (harp), Will Harvey (violin and viola), CJ Jones (drums), Nick Pini (double bass), Joe Harvey-Whyte (pedal steel), and Dave Izumi Lynch (synths).

Michele herself describes ‘Invitation’ as an intimate and deeply personal record. The songs explore themes of motherhood, relationships, mental health, transformation, endings, and new beginnings. It’s an album that embraces the full spectrum of human emotions, from sadness and anger to love and grief.

Michele’s words about the album: ‘Invitation invites you to embrace the darkness, the hard times, and the unknown feelings that awaken within you. It encourages us to stay with them, no matter how uncomfortable, and to use them as guides on our journey of transformation and growth. This album is an invitation to connect deeply with ourselves and each other through the power of music and words.’

The album artwork, featuring illustrations of a crow by the talented Joni Belaruski, symbolizes the key themes of transformation, change, and freedom that permeate Michele’s work.

In addition to her role in The Magic Numbers, Michele has gained recognition for her solo work and collaborations with various artists. She has served as the musical director and leader of an all-female house band at the UK Americana Awards and received the prestigious Instrumentalist of the Year Award in 2022. Michele’s contributions extend to curating multi-artist shows celebrating International Women’s Day, curating stages at festivals, and hosting regular events at Camden’s renowned Green Note venue.

To celebrate the launch of ‘Invitation’ Michele will embark on a UK tour with the following dates:

October:

Birmingham – Kitchen Garden Cafe (5th)

Chesham – The Drawing Room (6th)

Oxted – United Reformed Church (13th)

Swanage – Square & Compass (14th)

Winchester – The Railway Inn (15th)

Leamington Spa – Temperance (18th)

Manchester Folk Festival (20th)

Milton Keynes – The Stables (27th)

Ramsgate Music Hall (29th)

November:

Leicester – The Musician* (1st)

Pocklington Arts Centre* (2nd)

Sheffield – Cafe #9 (23rd)

Cheshire – Thornton Hough Village Club (24th)

Barton-upon-Humber – Ropery Hall (25th)

Bury – The Met (26th)

London – St Pancras Old Church (30th) [Album Launch Show with special guests]

December:

Brighton – Folklore Rooms (6th)

Maidenhead – Norden Farm Arts (7th)

Trowbridge – The Pump (8th)

Buy tickets for Michele’s tour right here