Pioneering Final Girls: a look at the original heroines of horror

Credit: Lionsgate

The concept of the ‘Final Girl’ has become a staple in the horror genre, representing the survivor and hero of a terrifying ordeal. While the term itself wasn’t coined until the 1990s, the archetype of the Final Girl has existed in horror films for decades.

The original Final Girls in horror films set the stage for the diverse and resilient heroines we see in today’s genre cinema. These pioneering characters challenged traditional gender roles, showcasing intelligence, strength, and determination as essential qualities for survival in the face of unspeakable horrors. They have not only entertained audiences but also empowered viewers to root for characters who refuse to be victims, making them enduring icons in the history of horror cinema.

We’re delving into the original Final Girls who laid the foundation for this iconic character in the world of horror cinema….