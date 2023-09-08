Tyler Childers – ‘Rustin’ In The Rain’ album review

Kentucky-born Tyler Childers released his first album, ‘Bottles And Bibles’, in 2011 aged just 19, before his 2017 record ‘Purgatory’ saw him break into the mainstream. Since then he’s released a further three LPs – most recently 2022’s ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’, which saw him recording the same eight tracks in three different styles. Now, following the announcement of his ‘Mule Pull’ 2024 tour alongside his long-time band The Food Stamps earlier this week, he’s back with the follow-up, ‘Rustin’ In The Rain’.

The seven-track project opens with the title track, which bursts into life with tons of twangy guitars and punchy drum rolls. The swinging, joyous melody acts as a contrast to Childers’ distinctive vocals as he pleads with a lover not to leave him out on his own whilst professing his faithfulness. There’s a rawness in his delivery that makes it feel utterly believable and touches like the slide of piano notes make you feel completely immersed in the world of the album right from the off – it’s a fantastic way to start and really announces the intent of this collection.

That atmosphere continues throughout the record, whether it’s the mellow, lonesome sound of ‘Phone Calls And Emails’ which sees Childers channelling his inner Elvis Presley – the track wouldn’t have sounded out of place on the legendary Comeback Special – and features a gospel melody teamed with modern lyrics, or the uptempo Bob Dylan-esque ‘Percheron Mules’ with its bouncy, toe-tapping rhythm and barbershop quartet-style harmonies on the chorus, as well as a fantastic harmonica line. I also loved ‘Luke 2:8-10′, a quirky take on the Biblical story of the angels appearing to the shepherds at Christmas. The spoken word intro and bright melody work really well with Childers’ lyrics of confusion and fear (‘it’s moving, I think it’s on wheels’ being a particular standout) and is sure to win over a lot of fans as an alternative festive tune.

For me one of the standout tracks of the record is Childers’ cover of ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, originally written by Kris Kristofferson and made famous by Sammi Smith. It has a sensual, stripped-back quality about it that puts the emphasis firmly on the yearning on his voice and really draws out the passionate side of the song, before the bluesy guitar riff kicks in and it builds to a huge finale. He absolutely stamps his style all over the track and it shows his skill at being able to make any song his own. Lead single ‘In Your Love’ is another highlight, with its soft, simple melody, message of steadfastness and classic soul feel – think Ben E King’s ‘Stand By Me’. It’s such a beautiful, emotional moment and feels like a wedding song to rival ‘All Your’n’ from 2019’s ‘Country Squire’.

Childers closes the project with his version of ‘Space And Time’, originally by SG Goodman. The song has a dreamy, delicate piano melody and I really like that it gives Childers an opportunity to show a different side of his vocals as he belts out the words, particularly on the soaring chorus. It’s so full of warmth and affection and a really uplifting note to end the record on too.

Overall, with ‘Rustin’ In The Rain’, Tyler Childers has produced an excellent album that completely transports you and makes you feel like you’ve just been dropped into an old-time honky-tonk bar, listening to a collection of timeless tunes. He’s one of the most innovative artists in country today and this project really shows his ability to put a new spin on classic tracks as well as showcasing his own perspective on the world, and the musicianship and writing throughout is absolutely outstanding as always. My only (very minor) complaint is it’s too short! These tracks are also going to sound absolutely fantastic live, so make sure you grab those tickets to his tour whilst you can…

Track list: 1. Rustin’ In The Rain 2. Phone Calls And Emails 3. Luke 2:8-10 4. Help Me Make It Through The Night 5. Percheron Mules 6. In Your Love 7. Space And Time Record label: Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment

See Tyler Childers live in the UK and Ireland in February 2024 with John R. Miller – tickets on sale 9AM on Friday 15 September 2023:

15 February 2024 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

17 February 2024 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 February 2024 – Albert Hall, Manchester

22 February 2024 – Eventim Apollo, London