‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ review

The summer of 2002 brought with it one of the most successful romantic comedies in US history. ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’, written by and starring Nia Vardalos, was a global smash-hit, spawning a short-lived TV series a year later and a big screen sequel in 2016. Now 21 years later, we have ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’, which Vardalos also directs, and that on paper should have been a very easy win. But some glaring missed opportunities makes this threequel a disappointing affair, even if the familiarity of these beloved characters do just about enough to hold your attention throughout.

Some things have changed in the life of Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos). Her father and the head of the family Gus (Michael Constantine) has sadly passed away. Her mother Maria (Lainie Kazan) has developed dementia so Toula feels an especially strong calling to travel to Greece to honour her father’s memory and to give some of his childhood friends her father’s journal, which is full of stories and photos of the old country.

The plot for this film would suggest a need to visit a lot of beautiful locations. They are present, but used so fleetingly that it all feels like a massive, missed opportunity. The story involving her father’s journal and the quest to find his long-lost school friends should have galvanised the film, but instead it’s left to hastily cut, dialogue free montages to do most of the heavy lifting. All of the great locations are only onscreen for seconds, with the narrative constantly missing the open goals that lay right in front of them.

The original ensemble are all good, with Aunt Voula (‘Only Murders in the Building’ star Andrea Martin) stealing every one of her scenes once again. Nia Vardalos and John Corbett have undeniable chemistry and are always worth your time. Louis Mandylor is funny as Toula’s brother Nick who is still constantly grooming himself at any given moment. Gia Carides and Joey Fatone are on-hand to add a little pep to the film when it stalls midway.

Of the new cast additions, Alexis Georgoulis is good as a mysterious stranger who might have some connection to the Portokalos family, and Stephanie Nur is pleasant enough as Qamar, a local immigrant girl who is having a secret affair. Melina Kotselou plays Victory, the young mayor of the village, but the character is so badly written that they never come off as anything other than an annoying cliché.

The film still has some nice life lessons at the forefront of its story – the importance of strong family ties, the work ethic of immigrant families and how the older generation worked their fingers to the bone to provide for their children. There’s a nice voiceover from Vardalos at one point which illustrates how her father’s generation loved their homeland, but their constant working meant that they could never really go back home. The film has poignant moments like this throughout, but they are brushed over far too quickly and never properly explored.

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ was never going to re-invent the wheel but it really should have taken a lot more chances. The story lends itself to some great situations, but these are glossed over for generic studio gags that only occasionally land, and a story that is never properly explored. If you liked the first two movies, then revisiting these characters today does bring with it some nice nostalgia and some gentle laughs. But at a point where this franchise could have delivered a really satisfying 20+ year reunion, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ settles on everything to make for a mildly amusing, but ultimately underwhelming third chapter that doesn’t try hard enough.

Cast: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone Alexis Georgoulis, Stephanie Nur, Melina Kotselou, Maria Vacratsis, Elias Kacavas, Elena Kampouris Director: Nia Vardalos Writer: Nia Vardalos Certificate: 12A Duration: 91 mins Released by: Universal Release date: 8th September 2023