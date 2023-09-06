‘The Exorcist: Believer’ returns to terrify audiences 50 years after the iconic original

Exactly half a century ago this autumn, a horror film descended upon screens worldwide, forever etching its place in cinematic history as one of the most terrifying ever created. On Friday, October 6th, a new chapter in that legacy begins. From the innovative minds at Blumhouse and the visionary direction of David Gordon Green, the same team that breathed new life into the Halloween franchise, comes ‘The Exorcist: Believer.’

Victor Fielding, portrayed by Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. (known for his roles in ‘One Night in Miami’ and ‘Hamilton’), has lived with the profound loss of his pregnant wife in a devastating Haitian earthquake 12 years ago. He’s since devoted himself to raising their daughter, Angela, played by Lidya Jewett (from ‘Good Girls’).

However, when Angela and her friend Katherine, portrayed by newcomer Olivia O’Neill, mysteriously vanish in the woods, only to return three days later with no recollection of their ordeal, it triggers a chain of events that will force Victor to confront unimaginable evil. Driven by fear and desperation, he embarks on a quest to find the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

For the first time since the 1973 original, Oscar® winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress forever scarred by the horrifying events that plagued her daughter Regan five decades ago.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Emmy winner Ann Dowd (known for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Hereditary’) as Victor and Angela’s neighbour, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (from ‘Harriet’ and ‘The Righteous Gemstones’) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (of ‘Fosse/Verdon’ and ‘Bloodline’ fame) as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

When “The Exorcist,” originally based on William Peter Blatty’s best-selling novel, first graced the screen, it left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. The film shattered box office records and earned an astounding 10 Academy Award® nominations, making it the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture.

Produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse, David Robinson, and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment, the film’s executive producers include Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek, and Atilla Yücer. Universal Pictures presents this Blumhouse/Morgan Creek Entertainment production in association with Rough House Pictures.

As the release date approaches, anticipation for ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is reaching a fever pitch, as fans and newcomers alike prepare to be taken on a spine-tingling journey into the world of the unknown. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling cinematic event, coming soon to a theater near you. Get ready to face your fears once again!