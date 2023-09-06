Jackson Dean – The Garage, London – live review

After chatting to Jackson Dean at the Long Road festival recently (read that interview here if you missed it the first time) and watching him impress the crowd there with his powerful and passionate music, it was great to see him again at the culmination of his European tour in London.

On an unusually humid early September night there is no-one you need to see more, in a hot, sweaty 600 capacity small club in the burning metropolis that is London, than Jackson Dean. Dean took the stage at 8.45pm and proceeded to fan the flames with an impassioned and charismatic performance. At the tender of age of 22 it’s unusual to see an artist with as much likeable and relatable charisma but it oozes from Dean in the same way as fellow artists like Kip Moore and Drake White – artists both much much older and wiser than this young buck whose debut album was fittingly entitled ‘Greenbroke’.

Throughout the night Dean played songs from said debut album but also treated the crowd to some really well chosen covers and a smattering of new songs from his upcoming sophomore album, due for release sometime in mid 2024. Opening and closing with songs like ‘Trailer Park’ and ‘Red Light’, Dean commanded the small stage with the power of his vocals. In-between we got ‘Fearless’, ‘Don’t Take Much’ and ‘Wings’ from his debut album – all delivered with a raw kind of intensity that was perfectly suited to the small-club surroundings and heat of the night. Playing the show in a vest top and his trademark hat, Dean was clearly happy to be in London and wasn’t letting the hot urban night deter him from having some fun. Where that voice comes from, heaven knows, but the power & passion in it is something else – let’s hope he protects it in the coming years and doesn’t fall prey to caving in to the pressure of thinking he has to sing every song up on the stage to the max.

Alongside his own material Dean choose to play a number of covers. When an artist does this, choosing to play other people’s songs over their own, it has to be intentional and augment the show taking place on stage rather than be a gimmick or a way of trying to give an unfamiliar crowd the chance to sing along. Dean’s covers of Ryan Bingham’s ‘Hallelujah’ and Fred Eaglesmith’s ’49 Tons’ both slotted into his set as if they were songs of his own. Each was delivered in true ‘Jackson Dean style’, dripping in sweat and packing a real punch. ’49 Tons’, in particular, feels like it could have been written for Dean & his band and was possibly the most punchy, smack-to-the-head song the crowd got all night.

A cover of 4 Non Blondes’ iconic hit, ‘Whats Up’ was more about the crowd singalong and London did not disappoint here! Taking over the chorus, Dean stepped back with a rueful grin on his face and let the crowd do their thing on a song really suited to his gravelly vocals and rocky, southern style.

Alongside staples and covers, Dean treated the London crowd to some new songs. He told us in our recent interview that he’s recorded 12 songs and 2 one-takes for his upcoming second album and that he’s been able to really dig into his art in terms of writing for this project. He sees himself very much in that Kip Moore / Drake White mould of being an ‘album’ artist and songs like ‘Wolves’ and ‘Black Out’ really exemplify what he is trying to achieve when he says that. A bit of Axl Rose-esque whistling set the scene for the very intense and groovy ‘Wolves’ whilst ‘Black Out’ culminated in a ferocious jam session after some proper vocal histrionics from Dean. Both songs are worthy additions to his repertoire and a real, intriguing look at the music coming down the line from this talented artist.

Special mention to Jackson Dean’s guitarist, Brandon Aksteter. This dude plays some meaty riffs but can also play the blues in some style too. His tone and soloing puts me in mind of my favourite guitarist, Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora , the way he brings some elongated notes to solos and then can chop it up and rock out too. His seemingly laid back style is a perfect foil for Dean’s intensity in the same way that Sambora augmented Jon Bon Jovi’s style and persona too.

I can guarantee that each and member of the London crowd left The Garage hot, sweaty and more than a little hoarse last night but each person had a great big smile on their faces too. Dean came to town and rocked out in fine style, leaving it all up there on the stage. With new music on the way and a real fire and desire to be taken seriously as an ‘album’ artist the future is a bright one for Dean, who can do earthy Country music and organic southern Rock in equally fine measure. Throw in some impassioned vocals, a cool, casual stage presence and a sideman guitarist who only adds more fire to the chilli and you’ve got the makings of a great night out and a great career ahead.

Setlist: 1. Trailer Park 2. Big Blue Sky 3. Don’t Take Much 4. Wolves 5. Train 6. Heavens to Betsy 7. What’s Up 8. 49 Tons 9. Fearless 10. Black Out 11. Hallelujah 12. 1971 13. Don’t Come Lookin’ 14. Wings 15. Red Light Venue: The Garage, London Date: September 5th 2023