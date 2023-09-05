10 Ways Streamers Can Make Their Content More Efficient

Whether you prefer Twitch or YouTube to stream your content, there are always ways to improve it to increase your audience, retain your existing fanbase, and take your streaming career to new heights. While there are various techniques to boost your profile, such as buying followers or being a general nuisance to incite engagement, there are more authentic opportunities to grow your stream.

Since you’re effectively running a business, consider efficiency as an option that can improve your streaming fortunes. So how do you become more efficient? Here are ten ideas for up-and-coming (or even established) streamers to consider.

Be Consistent

Consistency will make your stream more efficient simply by boosting your experience. The more you stream, the more comfortable you will be in front of the camera and this helps you learn what works, but more importantly what doesn’t

Furthermore, consistent streaming gives your audience a reason to view your stream. It can take a long time to build a following, so the more present you are online, the more likely it is that people will view your content to ensure a stronger following, more fans, and increased revenue.

Understand Your Brand

Every business–and so every streamer–needs an assured brand so their customers (or viewers) know what they are getting. This point offers similar benefits to consistency as it helps you understand what people want to see and why they view your content.

Your brand often surrounds the type of games you play, the content you create, and your overall demeanor. For example, if you want a playful brand, you won’t get far playing horror games and spending the whole stream swearing. Remember, you need to establish a brand that meets the needs of your audience, so understanding who you are is vital.

Save Your Streams

Like sports stars watch their previous game to see improvements, the same goes for efficient streaming. Many streams will remain on the platform until you delete them, although you may opt to simply stream live at all times.

Consider the 20 best live streaming encoders to record your footage and watch it back later to see what went well or highlight a time you began losing viewers. While a single occurrence is not a definitive example, regular drops in viewership are a sign that people are losing engagement, so maybe you don’t need specific features that cause this issue.

Give Your Streams Structure

Your favorite TV shows often have a structure. You are introduced to the main story while B-plots (and sometimes C-plots) crop up along the way before the conclusion. This approach makes the content easy to digest, so why not implement a structure to your stream?

Structured streams help regular viewers find what they want to see at specific times if they are not watching live. They can skip through sections that might not interest them to get to your playthroughs or game reviews depending on what you offer. Similarly, it is easier to identify snippets for marketing purposes or reels.

Embrace Various Platforms

Efficient streamers know how to reach the biggest audience possible, but you cannot expect everyone to use Twitch or YouTube. Instead, you should syndicate your content across as many platforms as possible to reach people who would not otherwise know who you are.

These platforms provide exceptional diversity. You can post snippets on TikTok or Instagram reels, while Reddit lets you engage with your audience and build a natural following.

Improve Your Setup

Novice streamers often get by with whatever they can afford at the time. Usually, the setup lacks the quality a professional streamer has, making it more challenging to attract an audience. Although the investment seems steep, it can vastly improve your fortunes as a streamer, so it could be worth looking for quality (but affordable) streaming equipment.

Ideally, brand-name mics and cameras lack the troubleshooting issues you could purchase from Wish-adjacent e-commerce companies. With this, you won’t encounter as many problems and create better content.

Be Open to Collabs

Streaming fans love to see their favorites work together, so reaching out to other streamers in your niche (or even beyond) can raise your profile. This type of efficiency means you don’t have to work as hard to market your stream since the bigger streamer can do the hard work for you through sheer popularity. Still, this doesn’t mean you should get complacent. Your new viewers want to see your stream is worth their time, so it’s your chance to up the quality.

Learn to Use Photoshop

Photoshop is a fantastic tool for streamers. Quality work makes their content engaging. It grabs attention and shows you’re a professional. However, if you don’t have any experience with Photoshop, you may rely on freelancers to create logos and images for you which can cost upwards of $50 depending on your experience level.

You may not be making enough to cover this continuously, so it’s worth learning how to use Photoshop and create your graphics to overlay on your streams, saving you money, and time to ensure you get exactly what you need.

Encourage Engagement

All streamers need engagement. Without it, you wouldn’t have much of a business. However, you need to be careful about the type of engagement you generate. Users often rely on rage bait to drive engagement, but this is an inauthentic (and lazy) approach. Instead, give your viewers a positive reason to like, share, and comment on your posts. Competitions or AMAs are two common but effective options for novice streamers.

Learn From the Experts

You’re not the first streamer to want to boost their standing and credentials. There are many famous streamers you can learn from to get a better idea of how to efficiently create content and market your channel. These people have become so successful for a reason, but don’t assume you can imitate them and make it big. Take lessons from them but put your spin on streaming to ensure authenticity and personality.

Efficiency

A more efficient approach to your streaming career can help you keep followers engaged and make the most of your content. If you are serious about taking your channel to the next level, do not ignore the benefits of improved efficiency and treat your hustle more like a business to ensure it matches growth plans.