Leah Marie Mason releases powerful new song ‘Black Sheep’ in honour of suicide prevention month

Leah Marie Mason, the talented singer-songwriter, is touching hearts once again with her latest emotional song, ‘Black Sheep,’ released on September 1st. This poignant track arrives just in time for Suicide Prevention Month, resonating with those on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

In ‘Black Sheep,’ Leah skillfully delves into the intricacies of self-discovery and the longing for belonging. Her heartfelt lyrics trace a path marked by the pursuit of acceptance, as she weaves captivatingly moody melodies throughout the ballad. The song poignantly captures her journey of drifting from one social circle to another, ultimately finding solace in what she calls the “island of misfits,” all while grappling with the persistent feeling of being an outsider. Rooted in personal hardship and growth, ‘Black Sheep’ embodies Leah’s brave step beyond her comfort zone, offering listeners a comforting embrace amid their shared struggles with isolation.

This release comes on the heels of Leah’s debut EP, ‘Honeydew & Hennessy,’ which arrived in April. Her music continues to evolve, mirroring her own growth and experiences. In an era where musical boundaries are ever more fluid, the 24-year-old artist crafts her songs authentically, drawing inspiration from a diverse array of genres, including Country, pop, and folk. Catch up with our recent interview with Leah right here.

Leah’s musical journey began at the tender age of 11 when she joined a rock band with her older brother. Her aspirations eventually led her to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music before she found her musical home at Belmont University.

Despite her successes, Leah has faced her fair share of mental health challenges, particularly during her high school years when she took a seven-month leave from school after suffering from panic attacks. ‘Black Sheep’ mirrors her ongoing struggle with the sense of not fitting in, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing mental health.

In an era where music knows no bounds, Leah Marie Mason’s heartfelt songs continue to provide solace and connection to those navigating life’s twists and turns. With ‘Black Sheep,’ she invites us to explore our own journeys of self-discovery and reminds us all to care for our mental well-being.