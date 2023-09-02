HomeTV'Strictly Come Dancing': watch the launch trailer for the 2023 series

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: watch the launch trailer for the 2023 series

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

It’s almost time to head back to the ballroom for the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and to get fans excited, the BBC has released a launch trailer.

The trailer sees the show’s professional dancers perform a stunning routine, which will open the launch show with a glitter-filled bang later this month. The trailer was filmed at the Tate Britain in London.

The dazzling professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series are: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Lauren Oakley, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Michelle Tsiakkas, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu.

The celebrities taking part this series are Amanda AbbingtonAngela Rippon CBELayton Williams, Krishnan Guru-MurthyEddie KadiAngela ScanlonZara McDermottAdam ThomasEllie LeachJody Cundy CBEBobby BrazierNigel HarmanAnnabel Croft and Les Dennis.

The pairings for this year’s series will be revealed on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023 launch show, which should be airing at some point this month. We’ll bring you more news when it’s confirmed!

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Single, Out’ review
Next article
‘Doctor Who: Four from Doom’s Day’ vinyl review

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy