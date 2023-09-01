‘Single, Out’ review

Closeted teenager Adam (Will Hutchins) lives with his mum (Julie-Anna Evans) and his brother Clayton (Steven Christou) and spends his time chatting to guys on a hook-up app. When he discovers that one of the guys he’s been speaking to is his brother’s friend Josh (Adam Mountain), and the two actually hook-up, Adam becomes determined to step out of the closet in an effort to have a real relationship with someone. Of course, things don’t go smoothly as Adam tries to juggle his personal life, his family and his job.

‘Single, Out’ is an Australian series from Lee Galea (‘Monster Pies’) which is about to enter its third season. For its DVD release, ‘Single, Out’ features the first season comprising six episodes and it’s a chance for those outside of Australia to see what all the fuss is about. Tackling familiar ground, ‘Single, Out’ is a coming-of-age story focussing on Adam and his desire to live life as a young gay man, without having to hide parts of himself from those around him. While the story across the six episodes hits familiar beats, it’s never dull and Galea’s punchy script ensuresthat you’ll be hooked.

At the beginning of the series, Adam is deeply in the closet. He spends time watching porn and chatting on a hook-up app, but he doesn’t really consider coming out as a possibility. That all changes when he falls for, and loses his virginity to, Josh but Adam must face up to being openly gay if he wants their relationship to succeed. Adam soon realises though, that coming out to his family and friends is only the beginning and he learns the hard lesson that first love is very really ever true love. With his out gay friend Marco (Ryan Stewart) by his side, Adam embarks on a journey to find himself and find true love.

‘Single, Out’ successfully navigates what life is like for a closeted teenager. Adam is overwhelmed by the world that surrounds him but his plucky, upbeat personality refuses to let him get too down when things go wrong. Unaware that his work colleague Gabe (Jake Hyde) has the hots for him, Adam instead chases Josh who plays hot and cold depending on his mood. There’s also the added complication that Josh is Clayton’s best friend, and Adam worries how that will impact on his brother. ‘Single, Out’ picks out plenty of relatable moments that gay men (and women) will likely be able to recognise from their own coming out journeys.

Will Hutchins really gives a fantastic performance throughout the series. He’s loveable and charming, and his knack for comedy is superb. Thanks to his portrayal, Adam is a character you root for and you want him to find love. Hutchins gives a performance that feels real and authentic, and he really is the driving force of the show. Steven Christou is good too as Clayton, Adam’s brother who has his own secrets that no one else is aware of. As brothers, the two actors forge a strong chemistry on screen.

‘Single, Out’ is a charming series and at only six episodes, it’s not a huge time commitment. The series wraps up nicely but it leaves plenty of story to continue in its subsequent seasons. Whether you fancy watching a feel-good gay series or simply want something you can relate to, ‘Single, Out’ is the perfect choice. Light and fluffy but with plenty of laughs and heart, ‘Single, Out’ is a lovely little series and I can’t wait to see more episodes.

