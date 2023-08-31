Kylie Minogue debuts new single ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue is giving her fans even more new music today as she debuts her new single ‘Tension’, the title track from her new album released on 22nd September 2023.

The Pop Princess has dominated the summer with her song ‘Padam Padam‘, which surprised everyone by giving Kylie her first solo Top 10 hit since ‘All the Lovers’ in 2010. Continuing the cool electro-pop vibe of ‘Padam Padam’, ‘Tension’ sees Kylie switching into sultry mode as she sings over a club beat. You can listen to the track at the top of this article.

The song is written by Kylie with long-term collaborators Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell as well as KAMILLE, Anya Jones and Jon Green. The accompanying music video, which promises to feature Kylie as multiple different characters, is directed by Sophie Muller and premieres at 12pm BST on Friday 1st September. Ahead of the premiere, a short trailer has been released which you can see below:

Can Kylie score another Top 10 smash? All bets are off following the success of ‘Padam Padam’ and the recent frenzy over tickets to the singer’s Las Vegas residency at Voltaire at The Venetian. The initial shows sold out quickly with fans struggling to get their hands on tickets as the venue’s website buckled under the pressure. More shows have now been added.

It has also been announced that Kylie will be recording ‘An Audience With’ live show for ITV at the Royal Albert Hall on 1st December. Fans can get their hands on tickets from 8th September but we expect there’ll be a huge demand as Kylie’s popularity is at an all-time high.

On Sunday 17th September, Kylie will be performing at ‘BBC Radio 2 in the Park‘ in Leicester. It will be her first full live show on these shores for some time and fans are hoping it’s a warm-up for a ‘Tension’ arena tour next year.