Early bird tickets for The Long Road festival 2024 go on sale today

The Long Road festival transformed Leicestershire’s Stanford Hall estate into a haven of Nashville-inspired melodies and family fun from August 25th to 27th. Once again, music enthusiasts and families gathered for an unforgettable experience. The festival’s debut sold-out show shattered attendance records and reaffirmed its status as the ultimate celebration of country, Americana, and roots music in the UK.

A standout moment of the weekend was the electrifying performance by Cam. Jetting in from LA at the last moment, Cam graced the Rhinestone main stage on Sunday night with a sensational headline set. The audience was left mesmerized by her captivating display. Cam, a accomplished songwriter with credits for artists like Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, returned to The Long Road after her well-received debut in 2019. One of the highlights was her rendition of ‘Diane’, which she performed twice due to the overwhelming response it received. Cam expressed her affection for The Long Road crowd, declaring them to be among her favorite audience in the world.

On the preceding Saturday evening, Blackberry Smoke’s high-impact performance resonated deeply with the audience, leaving an indelible mark on the festival’s grand finale. Kicking off with hits like ‘Good One Comin’ On’, the southern rock quintet concluded the night with fan-favorites ‘Waiting for the Thunder’ and ‘One Horse Town’.

The festival featured 80 artists across its five cherished stages. Margo Price delivered a highly anticipated and empowering show, while Breland’s enigmatic performance included surprise guests Alana Springsteen and UK’s own Kezia Gill. Memorable singalongs came from Megan Maroney, and the Rhinestone stage was owned by Josh Abbott Band. The Interstate stage witnessed massive performances from The War and Treaty, Shane Smith and The Saints, The Sheepdogs, and Tenille Townes. The weekend also boasted feel-good performances from the new supergroup First Time Flyers, upbeat Aussie folk trio Sons of The East, and Chapel Hart. These acts were also featured in Rissi Palmer’s Color Me Country All Stars alongside Gabe Lee and Michael B. Whit.

Additionally, Sierra Ferrell, Eli Young Band, and Jackson Dean delivered standout sets that became the talk of the weekend. The Front Porch and Buddy’s Good Time Bar nestled in the woods offered intimate moments with artists like Miko Marks, Eddy Smith and the 507, Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, Joshua Ray Walker, The Brother Brothers, and more.

Beyond the music, attendees immersed themselves in a world of country culture. The Lucky Dice Classic Car and Bike Show and the new Golds food area were big hits, offering a diverse range of experiences. Vintage market browsing, mechanical rodeo bull challenges, eating competitions, artist meet & greets, and refreshing wild swimming added to the daytime entertainment. The Lil Possum Country area bustled with authentic games and crafts for kids of all ages. Late-night activities like Buck’ N Bull and Yee Haw after party DJs, Countryoke, craft beer, and moonshine kept the festival spirit alive after dark. Friends, old and new, gathered around fire pits and even climbed into a treehouse to stargaze until the early hours.

Baylen Leonard, Creative Director of The Long Road, reflected on a remarkable weekend: “This weekend brought together so many friends for our favorite time of the year. The sense of community, happiness, and friendly atmosphere in the arena is a fantastic reward for all the hard work. Witnessing some of my favorite artists gain new fans, including many making their UK debut, and seeing the crowd sing along to every word—these are moments that will stay with us. A big thank you to all the Long Roaders for sharing this weekend and helping us create something truly special. Let’s do it all over again next year!”

Excitement is already building for The Long Road festival’s return next summer, with dates set for August 23rd – 25th, 2024. Limited Super Early Bird Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Thursday, August 31st at 10am via the official festival website: https://www.thelongroad.com.