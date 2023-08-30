Pink Martini announce UK tour for April and May 2024

Pink Martini will bring their latest tour to the UK in April and May 2024 it has been announced.

The run will start on 29th April 2024 at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester and it includes a return to London’s Royal Albert Hall for the band on 5th May 2024. The band previously performed at the iconic London venue in 2022 when they played a sold-out three hour show with lead vocalist China Forbes.

Founded in 1994 by bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale, Pink Martini is known around the world for blending musical genres and eras, performing in 25 languages. One year in, lead singer China Forbes joined the band and has been charming audiences with her pitch perfect voice and glamorous stage presence ever since.

The band’s album ‘Hotel Amour’, featuring guest appearances from Rufus Wainwright, the von Trapps and the late Michel Grand and Barry Humphries, was released to critical acclaim and celebrates the beauty of musical diversity. Their recent single ‘The Lemonade Song’, has garnered over eight million streams on Spotify alone.

Next year, Pink Martini are celebrating 30 years of performing and are excited to come to the UK with their tour and celebrate with all their fans. They are currently in the studio making a new album due to drop in 2024.

The full list of dates is:

APRIL 2024

29th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

30th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

MAY 2024

2nd – Oxford New Theatre

3rd – Cardiff St David’s Hall

4th – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

5th – London Royal Albert Hall

£37.50 & £32.50 at all venues except London which are £35.00-£52.50 with boxes at £60.00.

Tickets are available from 9am on Friday 1st September 2023 from www.ticketline.co.uk or from the venues direct.