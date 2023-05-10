‘Carmen’ starring Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal coming to cinemas in June

‘Carmen’, a modern day retelling of one of history’s most famous love stories and operas, is coming to UK cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

Starring Melissa Barrera (‘In the Heights’, ‘Scream’ franchise) and Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’), the film is directed by Benjamin Millepied with a majestic new music score by Nicholas Britell.

Carmen, a young and fiercely independent woman, is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother. After surviving a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the U.S., she is captured by a fierce border patrol agent, but saved by his partner, Aidan, who helps Carmen escape.

They make their way north toward Los Angeles in search of her mother’s best friend and the owner of La Sombra nightclub, a sanctuary of music and dance. But while the pair find solace and love for each other in this magical refuge, time is running out as the police hunt closes in.

Dazzler Media presents ‘Carmen’ in selected UK cinemas from 2nd June