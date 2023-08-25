Radio 2 celebrates Kylie Minogue with brand new Eras podcast and exclusive interviews

With only a few weeks left until Kylie Minogue’s headline performance at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester on Sunday 17th September, Radio 2 is rolling out the red carpet for the UK’s beloved pop sensation. In anticipation of the event, Radio 2 is launching an exciting new podcast, “Eras: Kylie Minogue,” accompanied by two exclusive interviews featuring Kylie herself and Radio 2 DJs Zoe Ball and Scott Mills.

Zoe Ball Breakfast Show Interview – Friday, September 1st

Kicking off the festivities, Kylie will be joining The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday, September 1st. Listeners can tune in to hear Kylie chat about her upcoming headline slot at Radio 2 in the Park. During her appearance, Kylie will also engage in Zoe’s Friends Round Friday, alongside actor Daisy May Cooper and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett. Catch the live interview starting at 8am.

“Eras: Kylie Minogue” Podcast – Launching August 28th

For fans craving more insight into Kylie’s illustrious career, the “Eras: Kylie Minogue” podcast is set to launch on BBC Sounds and RSS on Monday, August 28th. The podcast, hosted by Scott Mills, will chronicle Kylie’s journey through her career-defining chapters. Each episode will feature input from fans, commentators, and exclusive materials from the BBC archive.

Exclusive Interview with Scott Mills – ‘Eras’ Episode Five

As a special treat, Radio 2 announces that the fifth and final episode of “Eras” will feature an exclusive conversation between Kylie and Scott Mills. The interview, set to be released on BBC Sounds on Friday 8th September, will delve into Kylie’s remarkable 35-year journey in the music industry. They’ll touch on her knack for reinvention, her 2023 successes, and provide a glimpse into the next chapter of Kylie’s career.

Celebrity Insights and Contributions

The first four episodes of “Eras: Kylie Minogue” will feature insights from a lineup of famous fans and collaborators, including Jessie Ware, David Tennant, Jack Savoretti, Jake Shears, Olly Alexander, Beverley Knight, Tia Kofi, Jaime Winstone, Cathy Dennis, and Emily Eavis. Radio 2 presenters Rylan Clark, Dermot O’Leary, Fearne Cotton, Owain Wyn Evans, and Michelle Visage will also contribute their perspectives on Kylie’s iconic status and her groundbreaking career.

Podcast Episode Summaries

Episode One: ‘She Should Be So Lucky’ Kicking off with Kylie’s early days, the episode highlights her confidence and collaborations with synthpop pioneers Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

Episode Two: ‘She Don’t Need Anyone’ Exploring Kylie’s partnership with Deconstruction Records, this episode delves into her experimentation phase and unexpected collaborations.

Episode Three: ‘She Can’t Get You Out of Her Head’ This chapter focuses on Kylie’s dance-pop era, including hits like “Spinning Around” and “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” along with her public battle with breast cancer.

Episode Four: ‘She Hears It and She Knows’ The final episode explores Kylie’s latest decade, featuring her exploration of new musical genres and her triumphant return in 2023 with “Padam Padam.”

As the countdown to Kylie’s headline performance continues, Radio 2’s celebration provides a comprehensive look at Kylie Minogue’s groundbreaking career, capturing the essence of her transformative impact on the music industry.