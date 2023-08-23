Win ‘Hacks’ Season 1 on Blu-ray

Multiple Emmy Award winner Jean Smart stars in ‘Hacks’, from ‘Broad City’ co-creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky and Emmy Award- winning executive producer Michael Schur. The DVD and Blu-ray set both contain all 10 episodes from the hit first season.

The show has earnt huge acclaim with Smart’s performance alone earning her two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe (for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or comedy for which co-star Hannah Einbinder was also nominated), and a SAG award. The series won Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. Downs, Aniello, and Statsky all won Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Rotten Tomatoes reported a “Certified Fresh” approval rating of 100% based on 75 critic reviews, with an average rating of 8.3/10.

A legendary comedian (Jean Smart) is forced to hire an ambitious young writer (Hannah Einbinder) to keep her Las Vegas residency. These two talented comedic voices from different generations form an unlikely bond enduring the ups and downs of show business.

The show also stars Hannah Einbinder, Kaitlin Olson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald.

We’ve got two copies of ‘Hacks’ Season 1 on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday 29th August 2023.

