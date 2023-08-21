HomeEF CountryStriking Matches live - For one night only in London - tickets...
Striking Matches
Credit: Capitol Records

Striking Matches live – For one night only in London – tickets on sale now

EF Country
James Daykin
By James Daykin

Live favourites Striking Matches are back with an intimate one-off headline show at London’s Bush Hall on Tuesday 5th September, their first UK date in over four years. The show will also see the duo premier brand-new tracks.
 
The musical partnership of Striking Matches Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis began in 2007. They sweetly blend the roots of country, the realness of blues and the rawness of rock music to create their original signature sound, their self-branded style “blues-pop.”

Striking Matches
Credit: SJM Concerts


 
Following the international success of Striking Matches’ debut album ‘Nothing But The Silence’, produced by T-Bone Burnett, and 9 songs on TV’s ‘Nashville’, Davis and Zimmermann proved to be the band that cannot be defined by old school music row boundaries.
 
With an impressive catalogue of releases including 2017’s ‘Shameless’, 2018’s ‘Retrograde’ and EPs ‘Morning’, ‘Noon’ and ‘Night,’ this brand-new Striking Matches live show will celebrate their incredible sound and showcase much anticipated new music.
 
Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

James Daykin
James Daykin
Previous article
Interview: Sinead Burgess talks new music and her excitement at getting back to the UK for live shows in October
Next article
Interview: Brooke Eden on ‘Outlaw Love’, Song Suffragettes, Today Show debut and 2023 plans

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy