Striking Matches live – For one night only in London – tickets on sale now

Live favourites Striking Matches are back with an intimate one-off headline show at London’s Bush Hall on Tuesday 5th September, their first UK date in over four years. The show will also see the duo premier brand-new tracks.



The musical partnership of Striking Matches Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis began in 2007. They sweetly blend the roots of country, the realness of blues and the rawness of rock music to create their original signature sound, their self-branded style “blues-pop.”

Credit: SJM Concerts





Following the international success of Striking Matches’ debut album ‘Nothing But The Silence’, produced by T-Bone Burnett, and 9 songs on TV’s ‘Nashville’, Davis and Zimmermann proved to be the band that cannot be defined by old school music row boundaries.



With an impressive catalogue of releases including 2017’s ‘Shameless’, 2018’s ‘Retrograde’ and EPs ‘Morning’, ‘Noon’ and ‘Night,’ this brand-new Striking Matches live show will celebrate their incredible sound and showcase much anticipated new music.



Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk