‘Neighbours’: the full trailer arrives ahead of the soap’s return next month

We’re just over a month until ‘Neighbours’ arrives on its new home of Amazon Freevee and today a new trailer has been released.

The continuation of the long-running series – about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne – will pick up two years after the finale in 2022, which was watched by millions of adoring fans. Previous seasons of ‘Neighbours’, as well as over 100 iconic episodes, are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee. Additionally, the free streaming service features two series-themed FAST Channels on the service, “Neighbours – Looking Back” and “Best of Neighbours.”

The new series will star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars.

April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, Mischa Barton, and Trevor the Dog will feature as guest stars.

‘Neighbours’ will return to screens on 18th September, with new episodes releasing daily, Monday-Thursday, at 7 a.m. BST, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S. The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series.

The show is produced by Fremantle. Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the exciting new chapter of ‘Neighbours’, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.