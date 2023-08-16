‘The Neighbours Experience’ is coming to London in September

With ‘Neighbours’ set to return on Amazon Freevee next month (18th September), fans will get the chance to enjoy ‘The Neighbours Experience’ in London from Friday 15th until Sunday 17th September 2023.

‘The Neighbours Experience’ will bring parts of the world famous ‘Neighbours’ set to the UK capital at Protein Studios in Shoreditch, London. Fans can visit on Friday 15th September until Sunday 17th September from 8am-8pm on Friday, 9am-8pm on Saturday, and 9am-7pm on Sunday.

The immersive experience will give fans unprecedented access to iconic ‘Neighbours’ cast wardrobe, including Charlene Mitchell’s wedding dress, Harold Bishop’s faithful Salvation Army suit and even Mike Young’s leather jacket from the epic series finale. Guests may even find themselves in a scene or two as some of the most iconic moments from the soap’s history comes to life on screen, and in person, throughout the experience.

Starting today, fans can secure their spot to visit ‘The Neighbours Experience’, which brings to life acclaimed sets including Harold’s Café, Lassiters, Karl and Susan Kennedy’s living room and more. Free tickets are available to book now via : https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-neighbours-experience-tickets-699023918357?aff=oddtdtcreator

The continuation of the long-running series – about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne – will pick up two years after the finale in 2022, which was watched by millions of adoring fans. Previous seasons of ‘Neighbours’, as well as over 100 iconic episodes, are currently available to stream on Amazon Freevee. Additionally, the free streaming service features two series-themed FAST Channels on the service, “Neighbours – Looking Back” and “Best of Neighbours.”