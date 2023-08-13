‘The Woman in the Wall’ – watch the trailer for the new BBC gothic thriller

The first trailer has been released for new BBC gothic thriller ‘The Woman in the Wall’.

Starring Ruth Wilson (‘Mrs Wilson’) and Daryl McCormack (‘Good Luck to You Leo Grande’), the series is written and created by Joe Murtagh (‘Calm with Horses’). The series is produced by British independent production company Motive Picture, backed by Fifth Season. The sensitively crafted, fictional drama series examines the legacy of one of Ireland’s most shocking scandals – the inhumane institutions known as The Magdalene Laundries.

Lorna Brady (Wilson) is a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house. Chillingly, Lorna has no idea who the dead woman is, or if she herself might be responsible for the apparent murder. That’s because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in a convent. There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken from her and whose fate Lorna has never known.

Unluckily for Lorna, Detective Colman Akande (McCormack) is now also on her tail, for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house. The ambitious Colman quickly rose through the ranks of the Garda Síochána thanks to his natural aptitude. His scathing wit hides a quiet sadness, and when he meets Lorna Brady, he finds himself forced to confront his own haunting secrets.

As Colman searches for a murderer and Lorna searches for her daughter, their paths collide in ways they could never have anticipated. Lorna’s search for Agnes will take her deep into her own past and to the heart of Kilkinure’s darkest secrets, as she and Colman seek the answers they each so desperately need.

The series was made on location in Northern Ireland with funding from Northern Ireland Screen. It will later air on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME in the US and exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea. The series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in additional international markets.

‘The Woman in the Wall’ will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this month.