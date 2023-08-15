Luke Combs releases a live version of ‘Fast Car’

The reigning two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs, continues to dominate the music scene with his latest release—a captivating live version of Tracy Chapman’s GRAMMY Award-winning track, ‘Fast Car.’ This mesmerizing rendition was recorded during Combs’ electrifying sold-out performance at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium earlier this spring, offering fans an unforgettable musical experience.

‘Fast Car – Live’ extends Luke Combs’ impressive streak with the single, which recently achieved a 2x Platinum certification in just five months since its release. The song’s global streams have surpassed an astounding 435 million to date. “Fast Car” has been making waves as it sits at the #1 spot on the Hot AC chart for the second consecutive week and secures the #2 position on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Notably, the song spent an impressive five consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—a remarkable 16th consecutive #1 achievement for Luke Combs at country radio, marking yet another historic milestone. ‘Fast Car’ is the first song by a male solo artist to conquer both the Hot AC and Country Airplay charts. The track maintains its position in the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and holds a place in the top 10 on the American Top 40 chart. Internationally, the song continues to captivate audiences, claiming the #1 spot on the New Zealand Airplay chart and the Australian HOT 100 Radio Airplay chart.

The heartfelt rendition of ‘Fast Car’ is a standout track from Luke Combs’ newest album, ‘Gettin’ Old,’ released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. This album serves as a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, ‘Growin’ Up.’

Luke Combs’ magnetic stage presence and electric live performances are currently enchanting audiences around the world as part of his monumental World Tour. Spanning 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, this tour sets unprecedented records for a country artist. Combs’ trailblazing tour continues to captivate audiences and make history.