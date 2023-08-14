Watch: Delta Goodrem debuts London-set music video for ‘Back To Your Heart’

Delta Goodrem, has heralded a fresh chapter in her musical journey with the release of her exhilarating new single, ‘Back To Your Heart’, and now you can watch the music video for the track.

The video was filmed across London and includes over 100 fans for the live scene, which was filmed at Heaven nightclub. You can watch it at the top of this article right now.

Exhibiting her signature anthemic style, Goodrem weaves her magic yet again, capturing a profound moment and emotion that resonates universally. ‘Back To Your Heart’ radiates as a rallying cry, showcasing Goodrem’s innate ability to encapsulate emotions in song. The track’s infectious energy and joyous vibe position it as a contemporary classic, destined to grace golden moments, road trips with friends, and future stadium anthems across the globe.

Delta is poised to enrapture UK audiences with her show-stopping live performance on the upcoming ‘Hearts On The Run’ tour, commencing in Glasgow on 22nd August. This landmark tour marks her debut headline venture in the UK, a place that holds a special place in her heart. Tickets for the highly anticipated tour are available for purchase here.

In addition to her musical endeavors and an array of live shows, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Goodrem’s groundbreaking debut album, ‘Innocent Eyes’. This iconic album, which remains one of Australia’s highest-selling debuts, propelled Goodrem to stardom with hit singles like ‘Innocent Eyes’, ‘Lost Without You’ and the unforgettable anthem ‘Born to Try’.

The UK and European dates for the ‘Hearts on the Run’ tour are:

August 22nd – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

August 24th – O2 Institute, Birmingham

August 27th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

August 29th – The Academy, Dublin

August 31st – The Ritz, Manchester

September 3rd – Kantine, Cologne

September 4th – Alhambra, Paris

September 5th – Exil, Zurich

September 7th – Ampere, Munich

September 10th – Uebel & Gefährlich

September 11th – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

September 12th – Metropol, Berlin

September 14th – Parkteatret, Oslo

September 15th – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm.