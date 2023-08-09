Rock legends Night Ranger are back with a unique symphonic album “40 Years and a Night” set to drop in October

Prepare to be swept away on a melodic journey as legendary rock icons, Night Ranger, announce the imminent release of their captivating live album, titled ’40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra.’ The eagerly anticipated album is scheduled to hit the music scene on October 20, 2023, promising an exhilarating fusion of rock and symphony.

One year after the historic performance in Cleveland on November 9, 2022, where Night Ranger shared the stage with the talented Contemporary Youth Orchestra (CYO), fans worldwide are in for a treat. The live album boasts a plethora of formats, including CD, Vinyl (with exclusive limited editions), DVD, Blu-ray, and digital streaming across various platforms.

Fans can get a tantalizing preview of the sonic masterpiece with the release of the album’s first single and live music video, ‘(You Can Still) Rock In America (Live),’ available starting today. Experience the electrifying energy of Night Ranger’s live performance by watching the official live video of ‘(You Can Still) Rock In America.’

Curious and eager listeners can secure their spot in music history by pre-saving and pre-ordering “40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra” here.

Night Ranger members shared their thoughts on this remarkable collaboration:

Jack Blades, vocalist and bassist, expressed his elation, saying, “Having our Night Ranger melodies harmonize with a full symphonic ensemble was a dream come true. Now, we’re spoiled and can’t help but wish for an orchestra on every stage we grace!”

Kelly Keagy, drummer and vocalist, shared his sentiments, “Playing alongside the Cleveland CYO and capturing the moment in recording was a surreal experience. Witnessing young musicians wholeheartedly embrace and enjoy our music elevated our spirits. Their dedication during rehearsals culminated in a career-defining live performance.”

Guitarist Brad Gillis chimed in, “Checking this off my bucket list feels surreal. The CYO’s support elevated our show to incredible heights. I can’t wait to unveil this to the world!”

The unforgettable night took place at the iconic Key Bank State Theatre in Cleveland, OH, where Night Ranger delivered a one-of-a-kind performance alongside the gifted young artists of the CYO. Comprising over 80 musicians aged 12 to 18 from more than 40 schools in Ohio, the CYO provides a nurturing platform for technical growth and artistic exploration. The students, sharing the stage with Night Ranger, offered an exceptional rendition of the band’s greatest hits, marking their inaugural collaboration with a symphonic orchestra.

Prepare to be transported on an unparalleled musical journey as Night Ranger’s “40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra” album graces the global stage on October 20, 2023. This once-in-a-lifetime concert event is a testament to the harmonious fusion of rock and symphony, leaving an indelible mark on music history.

Track list for 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra:

Intro (You Can Still) Rock In America Four In The Morning Sing Me Away Call My Name Sentimental Street High Road Night Ranger Goodbye When You Close Your Eyes Don’t Tell Me You Love Me Sister Christian High Enough (Bonus Track – Japan)

Night Ranger is:

Jack Blades – Vocals, Bass

Kelly Keagy – Vocals, Drums

Brad Gillis – Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Eric Levy – Keyboards

Keri Kelli – Lead & Rhythm Guitars