Angela Rippon CBE is the second celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

The excitement continues to build as the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ announces its second celebrity contestant, the illustrious Angela Rippon CBE. The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, is all set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn, promising to once again bring glitter, glamour, and dazzling dancing into the homes of millions across the nation.

Rippon is a renowned figure in the world of journalism, television presenting, newsreading, and authorship. With a remarkable career spanning over 50 years, Rippon has graced a wide variety of programmes, from hard-hitting news and current affairs to engaging quiz shows and captivating magazine programmes, both in the UK and internationally.

Currently, she is a familiar face on BBC’s ‘Rip-Off Britain’ and a regular presence on ‘Morning Live’ and ‘The One Show’. Her journey in the world of dance television began when she presented the original ‘Come Dancing’ from 1988 to 1991. Over the years, Rippon has fronted an array of popular shows, including ‘Top Gear’, ‘Antiques Roadshow’, ‘The Holiday Programme’, ‘Crufts’, ‘How to Stay Young’, and ‘The Truth About Dementia’, among many others.

Rippon’s significant contributions to broadcasting, charity work, and the arts were recognized in 2004 when she was awarded an OBE. In the 2017 New Year Honours, she was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her exceptional services to dementia care.

Delighted by the opportunity to participate in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Rippon siad, “Having been a fan of ‘Strictly’ since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

The exciting news was unveiled on ‘The One Show’ on BBC One, where it was also announced that actress Amanda Abbington would be taking part in the show.