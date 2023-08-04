Amanda Abbington is the first celebrity announced for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

The excitement is building as the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ gears up to hit the screens this autumn, and the first celebrity contestant has just been unveiled. Award-winning stage and screen actor, Amanda Abbington, will be taking to the dance floor, adding her talent and charisma to the beloved entertainment show produced by BBC Studios.

Abbington is no stranger to the limelight, having graced some of the UK’s top drama TV series, including iconic roles in ‘Sherlock’, ‘Mr. Selfridge’, ‘Wolfe’, and ‘Desperate Measures’. She also starred in the series ‘The Net’ and the feature film ‘The Lost King’. With a dazzling television acting career spanning three decades, Amanda’s versatile talent has captivated audiences across the nation. Her recent appearance in the West End transfer of Steven Moffat’s ‘The Unfriend’ further showcased her acting prowess.

A standout performance as Mary Morstan in ‘Sherlock’ earned her the prestigious Best Supporting Actress award at the Crime Thriller Awards, while also garnering nominations for the role at the Critic’s Choice Television Awards.

Talking about joining ‘Strictly’, Abbington expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do ‘Strictly’. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance, which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

The announcement of Abbington as a contestant was made on ‘The One Show’ on BBC One.

The iconic ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is renowned for its unforgettable performances, dazzling costumes, and heartwarming moments, making it a beloved staple of British entertainment. As Amanda joins the glittering lineup, viewers can expect a series filled with breathtaking routines, emotional journeys, and electrifying entertainment. Tune in to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn to witness the magic of ‘Strictly’ once again as it captivates homes across the nation.