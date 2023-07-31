Walter Presents: ‘Rig 45: Murder at Sea’ Season 2 coming to More4 in August

Swedish thriller ‘Rig 45: Murder at Sea’ is returning to our screens for season 2 courtesy of Walter Presents.

The series stars Lisa Henni, Natalie Gumede and Ciarán McMenamin, and is created by Ola Norén and Roland Ulvselius.

Walter Presents’ fan favourite Scandi noir takes us back to the rig for a second time and it’s deadlier than ever. Following the bloodshed from last season, the police finally uncover the truth about what really happened on board and serial killer Petra (Lisa Henni) is arrested. The murderer is sentenced to 20 years for avenging her brother Fredrik’s death. While in custody, a body washes up on the shore with Fredrik’s ID which sparks an investigation into his suspicious death. Petra agrees to assist the investigating team on one condition – that she returns to the rig with them.

Police duo Emma (Natalie Gumede) and Trevor (Ciarán McMenamin) agree to Petra’s terms but find themselves in grave danger when Petra escapes and their hunt for the truth puts a target on their backs. Once again, the rig is cut off from the authorities and after a shocking death on board, another deadly game of cat and mouse ensues. The stakes are higher than ever as the rig is set to be destroyed by authorities; it’s a race against time to uncover the truth, find the killer and escape the rig before it explodes. With Petra on the loose, she instantly becomes their prime suspect, but has she struck again or is there another murderer in their midst?

Walter Presents: ‘Rig 45: Murder at Sea’ Season 2 airs on More4 for 6 weeks at 9pm from 16th August. Episodes will be available after transmission on C4 Streaming.