‘Neighbours’ returning to our screens in September

The highly anticipated new chapter of the beloved Australian daily drama ‘Neighbours’ is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Freevee on Monday 18th September. Fans of the long-running soap series can expect daily releases of new episodes from Monday to Thursday on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S. Additionally, the series will be available for streaming on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Australian viewers can catch the new chapter on Network 10, which retains first-run rights in the country.

The official teaser trailer and key art are already available, building excitement among viewers who have been eagerly waiting to return to the iconic Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne, Australia. Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said: “All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of ‘Neighbours’ is unveiled.”

Credit: Amazon Freevee

The finale of ‘Neighbours’ in 2022 garnered massive viewership from its adoring fanbase, and now the series is ready to continue its legacy with fresh storylines, exploring the lives, loves, and challenges of Ramsay Street’s residents.

For those who want to relive the magic or catch up on iconic episodes, previous seasons of ‘Neighbours’ are currently available for streaming on Amazon Freevee. In addition, the free streaming service will offer two series-themed FAST Channels, ‘Neighbours – Looking Back’ and ‘Best of Neighbours’.

The new series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars. Guest stars for the upcoming episodes will include April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton.

‘Neighbours’ has been a global hit for more than three decades, captivating audiences worldwide and launching the careers of numerous household names like Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, and Russell Crowe. Produced by Fremantle, the show’s Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, who has held the position since 2013, will continue to lead the team in this exciting new chapter, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

The countdown has begun for the return to Ramsay Street, promising drama, romance, and compelling stories that have made ‘Neighbours’ a cherished part of television history.