Kylie Minogue confirms Las Vegas residency and previews new track ‘Vegas High’

It’s been rumoured for months and now it’s official – Kylie Minogue is heading to Las Vegas! You can watch the teaser for the residency at the top of this article, which contains a snippet of new track ‘Vegas High’ from upcoming album ‘Tension’.

The Pop Princess will be the first headliner at Voltaire, the new venue inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Voltaire is described as ‘blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront in an exclusive U.S residency’. The venue is the vision of producer Michael Gruber: an interactive night out with some of the world’s biggest superstars in an intimate, 1,000-seat setting where anything can happen and no two evenings are the same.

“Voltaire will lead a revival in high-caliber nightlife giving guests an unexpected night out, but also the opportunity to see some of their favourite artists in an intimate way. It’s a pretty remarkable shift for the market,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Voltaire unveils an evening that never has to end, filled with non-stop entertainment including top DJs, cabaret, burlesque by an incredible cast of performers and headline talent. For Voltaire’s inaugural act, Gruber looked no further than Minogue, whose global superstar status transcends generations. “Everything about Kylie reflects the essence of Voltaire. Her music is fun. Her spirit is absolutely infectious. And she’s at the top of her game, which makes this a truly special moment for fans to connect in such an intimate environment,” said Gruber.

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album ‘Tension’ is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that,” shares Minogue.

Kylie’s residency will begin on 3rd November and run through to January. Fans can expect to hear her sing songs from new album ‘Tension’, released 22nd September including her global smash ‘Padam Padam’, and classic hits such as “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and ‘All The Lovers’.

Some of the most creative minds in fashion and design were tapped to bring the concept to life. With couture costumes from stage to floor developed by a world-class designer who has created looks for stars from Beyonce to Mariah Carey and of course, Kylie Minogue herself. The heavy couture influence lends the entire evening an unforgettably glamorous lens.

The space itself brings to life an immersive key-hole themed room design, centered around modern-day art deco fantasy by Emmy and Tony Award winning production designer Derek McLane, who has an incredible array of credits for shows such as the ‘Moulin Rouge’ and ‘MJ on Broadway’, the Academy Awards, and most recently as designer for the 2023 Met Gala.

“I really wanted it to feel like an escape from the environment of the casino floor. Something that felt like a completely different world. An intimate, exciting, and inviting world,” says McLane.

“The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night,” shares Minogue. “That’s what Voltaire is and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

Capping at 1,000 people, it’s a venue to come out and lean in. The prevailing theme, Belle de Nuit, or Beauty of the Night is evocative of veils and mystery, of come-to-play, and dress-to-express. A simple but memorable table service includes select indulgences from fine spirits and champagne to caviar and cookies – and an atmosphere where guests can truly connect.

Tickets, tables, and packages for Kylie’s opening show and ongoing residency go on sale 9th August 2023, and are available for purchase at voltairelv.com.