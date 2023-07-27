Jonas Brothers add 50 dates, including UK shows, to ‘The Tour’

Jonas Brothers are taking their latest live run, ‘The Tour’, across the world adding 50 new dates across 20 countries, including the UK.
The new leg marks their first time performing in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway. The band also revealed a colossal extension in North America to their most ambitious outing with 26 new shows, bringing their biggest tour ever to 90 shows across 20 countries.
Produced by Live Nation, ‘The Tour’ kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on 12th & 13th August. The band will perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog in 86 cities throughout the globe, such as Paris, Milan, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.
NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Monday 31st July at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday 3rd August. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on sale beginning on Friday 4th August at 10am local at jonasbrothers.com.
EUROPE TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Wednesday 2nd August. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday 4th August at 10am local time at jonasbrothers.com & LiveNation.co.uk
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales beginning on Friday 4th August. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Tuesday 8th August at 1pm local time at jonasbrothers.com.
JONAS BROTHERS ‘THE TOUR’ 2023 DATES:
Sat 12 Aug– Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Sun 13 Aug – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Tue 15 Aug – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed 16 Aug – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu 17 Aug – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat 19 Aug – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue 22 Aug — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu 24 Aug – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri 25 Aug – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*
Sun 27 Aug – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed 30 Aug – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri 01 Sep – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sun 03 Sep – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed 06 Sep – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri 08 Sep – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat 09 Sep – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Mon 11 Sep – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu 14 Sep– Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat 16 Sep – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon 18 Sep – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu 21 Sep – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri 22 Sep – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat 23 Sep – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon 25 Sep – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue 26 Sep – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu 28 Sep – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat 30 Sep – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun 01 Oct – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue 03 Oct – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu 05 Oct – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sat 07 Oct – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon 09 Oct – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue 10 Oct – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu 12 Oct – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri 13 Oct – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat 14 Oct – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon 16 Oct – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed 18 Oct – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – NEW SHOW
Fri 20 Oct – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun 22 Oct – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW
Mon 23 Oct – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW
Fri 27 Oct – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 28 Oct – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun 29 Oct – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – NEW SHOW
Thu 02 Nov – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – NEW SHOW
Sat 04 Nov – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center – NEW SHOW
Sun 05 Nov – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue 07 Nov – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – NEW SHOW
Thu 09 Nov – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW
Fri 10 Nov – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 11 Nov – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – NEW SHOW^
Tue 14 Nov – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place – NEW SHOW^
Thu 16 Nov – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre – NEW SHOW^
Fri 17 Nov – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center – NEW SHOW
Sun 19 Nov – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
Mon 20 Nov – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
Tue 21 Nov – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – NEW SHOW
Mon 27 Nov – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW
Wed 29 Nov – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – NEW SHOW^
Fri 01 Dec – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW^
Sat 02 Dec – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun 03 Dec – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed 06 Dec – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – NEW SHOW
Sat 09 Dec – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – NEW SHOW
Tue 27 Feb – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – NEW SHOW
Fri 01 Mar – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 02 Mar – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue 05 Mar – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – NEW SHOW
Fri 08 Mar – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 09 Mar – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 18 May – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – NEW SHOW
Mon 20 May – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue 21 May – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed 22 May – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 25 May – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – NEW SHOW
Mon 27 May – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue 28 May – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum – NEW SHOW
Thu 30 May – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 01 Jun – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle – NEW SHOW
Sun 02 Jun – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena – NEW SHOW
Mon 03 Jun – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – NEW SHOW
Tue 04 Jun – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – NEW SHOW
Fri 07 Jun – Paris, France – Accor Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat 08 Jun – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis – NEW SHOW
Mon 10 Jun – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – NEW SHOW
Wed 12 Jun – London, United Kingdom – The O2 – NEW SHOW
Sat 15 Jun – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun 16 Jun – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW
Mon 17 Jun – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live – NEW SHOW
Wed 19 Jun – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – NEW SHOW
Thu 20 Jun – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena – NEW SHOW