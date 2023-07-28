Which Hits Should Kylie Minogue Play In Las Vegas?

She has teased us for weeks now, but today Kylie Minogue has finally confirmed she will be heading to Las Vegas for a residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort starting in November. It is expected that this residency will be a celebration of her career to date including some tracks from forthcoming album ‘Tension’. Not having toured the US as frequently as other territories, I am sure she will no doubt lean into those tracks that were Billboard successes too. Justice for ‘It’s No Secret’!

It will be a first opportunity for many US fans to see a full Kylie live show and I got to wondering if Kylie cherry picked from her vast touring back catalogue to take inspiration for this new show, what could that look like?

I’ve binged watched all the tours and picked ten of her biggest hits and which version I’d love to see Kylie revive for a Vegas audience.