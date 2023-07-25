‘The Tower II: Death Message’: watch the trailer now

A first-look trailer has been released for ‘The Tower II: Death Message’, which airs on ITV1 and ITVX this August.

Gemma Whelan (‘Game of Thrones’) and Jimmy Akingbola (‘Kate & Koji’) return in this acclaimed crime drama based on Kate London’s thrilling second novel and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (‘Homeland’, ‘Fearless’, ’24’, ‘ER’) and produced by his company Windhover Films and leading production company, Mammoth Screen.

Starring alongside Whelan as DS Sarah Collins and Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw, is Tahirah Sharif, who was recently BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama, alongside Emmett J. Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

The series opens with Lizzie returning to Farlow station. Her boss and former lover, DI Kieran Shaw (Scanlan), partners her with Arif Johar (Michael Karim). Their first call is to a domestic violence complaint against Mark Brannon (Charley Palmer Rothwell), who is accused of beating up his girlfriend, Georgina Teel (Rosa Coduri) and terrorising their young daughter Skye.

Lizzie persuades Georgina to tell the truth about what Brannon has done to her, enabling Lizzie and Arif to arrest him. However, once the case gets to court Georgina’s testimony and the cross-examination doesn’t go according to plan, leading to tragedy and leaving the case on a knife-edge.

‘The Tower II: Death Message’ will be coming to ITV1 and ITVX in August