ITV announces powerful new drama ‘Breathtaking’ depicting the early days of Covid-19 Pandemic

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, has commissioned a gripping and poignant three-part drama series titled ‘Breathtaking’. The show provides a searing and thought-provoking account of an NHS doctor at the frontline during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filming for the series was completed earlier this year in Northern Ireland. ‘Breathtaking’ stars the talented Joanne Froggatt, who takes on the role of a frontline hospital consultant. The drama is based on the unflinching personal memoir of doctor-writer Rachel Clarke, capturing the harrowing experiences during the greatest public health crisis in living memory. It has been adapted for television by Rachel Clarke, along with former junior hospital doctors Jed Mercurio and Prasanna Puwanarajah. The series is directed by Craig Viveiros (known for works like ‘Angela Black’, ‘The Watch’, and ‘The War of the Worlds’).

‘Breathtaking’ revolves around the story of Acute Medicine Consultant Dr. Abbey Henderson, played by Golden Globe-winning actress Joanne Froggatt. The show delves into the devastating impact of the pandemic as experienced by healthcare workers, emphasizing the challenges they faced in the wards and emergency departments across the country. The drama takes audiences through long, real-time sequences, immersing them in the struggles of real-life heroes during the pandemic.

The series is produced by Jed Mercurio’s independent production company, HTM Television, renowned for works such as ‘Trigger Point’, ‘DI Ray’, ‘Bloodlands’, and the BAFTA-nominated factual drama ‘Stephen’.

Polly Hill, commenting on the project, said, “’Breathtaking’ is a heart-breaking account of life as an NHS doctor during the pandemic. It’s a chapter of recent history that should never be forgotten, and I can think of no-one better than Jed, Rachel and Prasanna to write this topical and unflinching drama for ITV.”

Based on Rachel Clarke’s personal experiences as a doctor working on the NHS frontline during the pandemic, the series aims to depict the courage and dedication of NHS colleagues, showing the truth behind the misinformation and rewriting of history during that time.

Set in a fictional big-city hospital, the drama promises a captivating narrative as it weaves together the stories of healthcare professionals, patients, and paramedics who faced the devastating effects of Covid-19. With the backdrop of early 2020 news footage, ‘Breathtaking’ highlights the resilience and fortitude of humanity in the face of adversity.

The drama is produced in association with Northern Ireland Screen and filmed in Belfast from April to May this year. It is produced in association with and distributed internationally by ITV Studios. ‘Breathtaking’ will surely leave a lasting impact as it sheds light on the untold stories of those who faced the terrifying realities of the Covid-19 pandemic.