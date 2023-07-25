‘The Exorcist: Believer’: the trailer is here for the long-awaited new instalment

The trailer for director David Gordon Green’s ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is here and you can watch it at the top of this article.

This autumn marks 50 years since ‘The Exorcist’ was released and this October the story continues with ‘The Exorcist: Believer’. The film stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum and Ellen Burstyn.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn).

For the first time since the 1973 film, Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (‘Camp X-Ray’) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (‘Halloween Kills’), Danny McBride (‘Halloween’ trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ will be released in cinemas on 13th October 2023.